Watch now: Runners lace up for one of the season's first races in Decatur

DECATUR — Saturday’s early morning cold temperatures didn’t stop local runners from participating in one of the first 5K races of the season.

Brenda Lehman encouraged her 3-year-old grandson Callan Campbell to run before she began running the latest 5K at the Rock Springs Center.

“Nature, we need it,” she said. “And he just likes to run. I see potential in him.”

The Rock Springs Ramble kicked off at the beginning of the Rock Springs Nature Trails and wound through the conservation area. The event included a 5K race, a quarter-mile kids’ fun run, and a 1-mile guided nature walk.

According to Kathleen Jensen, the Rock Springs Ramble race director, 165 participants registered for the event.

“And they’ve just been coming and coming,” she said before the 5K. “So I don’t know what the final numbers are.”

The weather was ideal for the event, organizers said.

“It’s sunny, so it’s really perfect for running,” Jensen said.

The Rock Springs Ramble is the first running event for the Decatur Running Club’s Grand Slam circuit.

“That means everybody has to run this race to get the end-of-the-year award,” Jensen said. “It encouraged a lot of Decatur runners to come out.”

Future races for the circuit are determined by the Decatur Running Club.

The pandemic put a damper on many running events. During the past two years, runners ran on their own time, then submitted their times and information to the event’s judges.

“This is really the first live event,” Jensen said.

Starting out with the young runners was encouraging for the organizers, Jensen said.

“These are the future race directors,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.