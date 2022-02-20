Watch now: Scavenger hunts create hikes with a purpose

BLOOMINGTON — If you are someone who likes to hike with a purpose or are just looking for a change of pace, a nature scavenger hunt could be just the thing to give you a new perspective.

The “hunt” can be tailored to your interests or your group’s ages. You can work together or make it competitive by awarding “points” to whoever sees something first. You can also go for a hunt by yourself.

Instead of rushing along, racking up distance, you slow to a more mindful pace, noticing overlooked details. In other words, stop to smell the flowers — even if the flowers aren’t blooming.

A nature scavenger hunt can be done any time of year, but winter is a nice season to try it. With leaves off the trees, you can see deeper into the woods, and a little bit of snow makes it easier to see animal tracks. Old bird nests and wasp nests also are more visible.

If you have youngsters in your group, keep your list simple. It can be something like this: acorn, bird, deer, leaves, milkweed pod, nest, pinecone, rabbit, squirrel., tracks.

You might be surprised that children are sometimes more observant than adults, picking out details adults might miss. Besides, when it comes to tracks, they are closer to the ground.

You can give extra points or checkmarks for the number of different birds, leaves or tracks you find.

A more detailed scavenger hunt list might list specific birds, trees, leaves and tracks you are seeking.

Bring along a field guide and try to identify specific tracks, trees and leaves.

Birders regularly go on scavenger hunts, even if they don’t call it that. On any given walk, they generally will keep track of the number of species of birds they see. You can do the same.

Winter is a good time to begin birding because there are fewer species around and, with leaves off the trees, they can be easier to spot. If you have bird feeders, you can practice identification skills while the birds come to you.

A basic winter bird checklist can include: blue jay, cardinal, chickadee, crow, house finch, nuthatch, sparrow, woodpecker.

You get extra points if you can identify specific woodpeckers, such as downy, red-bellied and red-headed woodpeckers.

Appreciate the beauty of trees in winter when you can see their “skeletons.” Even without leaves for clues, many trees are identifiable in winter. Look for the locust trees with spikes along their trunks and branches, or the shaggy bark of the appropriately named shagbark hickory tree.

If you want to identify tracks, bring along a ruler. If you forget the ruler, use items like a coin or your hand to estimate the size. It can help to take a picture and study the track more closely at home with a book in hand.

You can go on a scavenger hunt in your own backyard, a neighborhood park or along Constitution Trail. Other good places are Sugar Grove Nature Center near Funks Grove, which has both woods and prairie habitat; the ParkLands Foundation’s Merwin Preserve near Lake Bloomington, where you can look for signs of beaver activity along the Mackinaw River; and McLean County’s Comlara Park, northwest of Hudson, where you can look for various species of ducks and geese and might even spot a bald eagle.

Have fun and maybe you’ll decide to have a scavenger hunt in every season.

