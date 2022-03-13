Watch now: Step up your next hike at rugged Clinton Lake

CLINTON — If you think Central Illinois only offers relatively flat hiking trails that can’t prepare you for big backpacking trips, you haven’t tried the North Fork Trail at Clinton Lake State Recreation Area.

This 11-mile loop hike takes you up and down often steep sections of trail through wooded areas in and out of ravines. There’s even a restored 40-acre prairie along the way.

The trail also might come as a surprise to those who think boating and fishing on the big lake are the only activities at Clinton Lake.

This is not a maintained trail with stairways and maps displaying convenient “You are here” circles like you find at Starved Rock State Park. You are pretty much on your own here.

There’s a faded map in the parking lot for the North Fork boat and trail access and white blazes on trees along the way. Here and there you’ll find posts with hiker symbols on them and mileage markers that give you a rough idea of how far you’ve gone.

This description is not intended to discourage you but to prepare you. The rugged, primitive nature of this trail is a big part of its attraction.

Although there are no stairs or boardwalks, there are numerous bridges crossing the drainages that flow into the lake.

On my recent hike, we saw a herd of deer running through the woods about 15 or 20 minutes into our hike.

This time of year, with the trees mostly bare, you get great views of the North Fork of Clinton Lake and a better appreciation of the varied terrain. We saw a number of waterfowl, including mergansers, scaup and mallards, as well as red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks.

About a mile into the hike, a bench high on the bluff overlooks the lake. It is a perfect place to sit and listen to the wind, birds or your own breathing.

It won’t be long before spring woodland wildflowers make their appearance, even before the trees leaf out. Later in the year, you can enjoy wildflowers in the prairie.

To reach the main trailhead, take Route 54 east out of Clinton until you reach the entrance to the power plant. Rather than turn right into the power plant site, turn left, following the North Fork access signs.

Park in the boat ramp lot, which has an outhouse, then cross the road to begin your journey.

Bring your own water and snacks. Trekking poles are also useful, especially if you have any knee problems.

After about 5 miles you will reach a road that you will have to follow over a bridge to a small parking lot that serves the canoe access to reach the west side trail if you want to complete the loop.

Another small parking lot is at the southern end of the west leg of the loop. From there, follow North Fork Road across the bridge to return to your vehicle.

To be honest, I’ve never hiked the complete loop, and you don’t have to commit to that if a shorter outing is your preference. Just decide the length you want to do — in terms of time or distance — and retrace your steps at the appropriate time.

I’ve done several sections of the trail from the various trailheads. The section from the man trailhead remains my favorite.

