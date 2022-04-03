Watch now: Take in history, recreation opportunities along I&M Canal in Ottawa

OTTAWA — In 1858, an estimated 10,000 people gathered in Ottawa to hear the first Lincoln-Douglas debate. You can walk in their footsteps, viewing statues and a mural commemorating that event, enjoy other murals downtown, see the last remaining toll collectors house along the Illinois and Michigan canal and ride or hike along the I&M Canal State Trail.

“Ottawa is a true immigrant community. People came from all over the world to forge their path, to succeed, prosper and live a better life,” said Thomas Aussem of Awesome Ottawa Tours.

Aussem said his tours focus on “people and achievements, tragedy and triumphs.” He notes that Ottawa was a major hub on the Underground Railroad. In addition to parks within the city along the Fox and Illinois rivers, it is close to Buffalo Rock, Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks.

The I&M Canal ran 96 miles from Chicago to Peru, starting in 1848 and remaining in use for about 50 years. The adjacent tow path, once used by mules and horses to tow barges in the canal, has been developed into a recreational path for hiking and biking. The recreation trail covers about 61 miles.

Most of the trail is a crushed rock or packed dirt surface, better suited to a hybrid or mountain bike than a narrow-tired road bike.

Sign posts along the way provide not only mileage but informative facts about the trail. For example, a sign at Mile 79 tells you that several women worked as locktenders, including one who operated Lock 11 on the west edge of Ottawa, for 19 years.

A good place to start you exploration of the trail in Ottawa is at the I&M Canal Toll House, 1221 Columbus St., Ottawa.

Volunteers are present from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April through October to show you the inside of the building, explain canal operations and answer questions. There’s even a model of a lock inside to show how those worked, and a replica of a barge outside.

There once were four toll houses where fees were collected based on the amount and type of cargo being carried or number of passengers, explained Arnie Bandstra, president of the Ottawa Canal Association. This is the only one left.

This building is believed to date back to 1849.

“Our purpose is to preserve, restore and promote the I&M Canal within Ottawa,” he said.

The I&M Canal and a feeder canal that brought water from the Fox River to maintain water levels in the I&M Canal were keys to the development of Ottawa.

“Barges carried things like grain, coal, stone of various kinds and food products like barreled pork, salt, just about anything that could be put in a barrel,” said Bandstra.

Aussem says, “The I&M canal is the only reason Ottawa is here.”

Even if you visit on day when the toll house isn’t open, it is still interesting to see the historic structure and the barge replica outside.

Plans are in the works to “rewater” a portion of the old canal in Ottawa to allow for kayaking and canoeing.

From the toll house, head east about a mile to cross the Fox River on a bridge. This is where the canal was carried over the river by an aqueduct. Continue as far as you like before turning around.

You may also want to stop at Fox River Park, next to the trail at the aqueduct bridge.

Going west from the toll house, you will find the remains of Lock 11. Although the gates are gone, the stonework is still visible.

Buffalo Rock State Park is about 5 miles from Ottawa along the canal trail.

The portion of the trail through Ottawa is more urban and industrial than, for example, the section from Utica to LaSalle. But you will still see birds, trees and — soon — wildflowers. And I was serenaded by a chorus of frogs during my bike ride the last week of March.

After your ride or walk along the trail, go into the downtown area to see the many murals, including one commemorating the Lincoln-Douglas debate. Washington Square, at the corner of LaSalle and West Jackson streets, has statues of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas.

The downtown also has an eclectic mix of restaurants and shops, including antique stores.

For more information, contact the Ottawa Visitors Center at 815-434-2737 or check out these websites: www.pickusottawail.com and www.awesomeottawatours.com. A video on the building of the I&M canal is called “Prairie Tides” and includes the replica barge in Ottawa. There is also a book by Tom Willcockson titled “Passage to Chicago: A Journey on the Illinois & Michigan Canal in the Year 1860."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0