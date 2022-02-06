Watch now: The beauties of cross-country skiing in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Some folks headed to the store for milk and bread when the initial alerts were issued about a possible winter storm striking Illinois. Cross-country skiers headed to their closets for skis, boots and poles.

Unlike downhill skiing, which requires driving to a ski area with chairlifts and buying lift tickets, cross-country skiing can practically be done out your back door, especially when roads haven’t been plowed yet.

“As soon as it snows, I break out the old skis … regardless of how cold it is,” said Claire Hedden of Bloomington as she glided along a path at Bloomington’s Ewing Park on Thursday.

“It’s a way to enjoy winter at its best,” said Merlin Anderson. The Normal resident has been skiing for about 50 years and has done the American Birkebeiner — cross-country skiing’s equivalent of the Boston Marathon — 10 times.

Anderson often is the first person to make tracks after a good snowfall, although he may wait a day or two if it is a bit slushy underneath.

If you see a line of two parallel depressions in the snow, like a reverse set of railroad tracks only narrower, those were left by a cross-country skier. That can be hard work, especially in deeper snow like we had in our recent storm, so hikers should avoid stepping on the tracks.

Sometimes Anderson doesn’t even wait for a good snowfall.

"This year, I got very impatient and couldn’t take it any longer,” so Anderson said he skied in late January on the Mackinaw River, where an inch or so of snow over ice gave him enough grip so he wouldn’t slide sideways.

“You don’t have the fun of skiing through the woods and negotiating hills and turns, but it has its own magic,” he said.

For a quick outing, especially when poor road conditions make driving rural roads a bad idea, city parks are good options.

Anderson and others like Ewing Park because Hedge Apple Woods, a wooded area between Ewing I and Ewing II, provides some shelter from the wind and a natural setting. Normal’s Maxwell Park has some wooded trails on its west edge.

Golf courses, such as Bloomington’s Highland Golf Course and the Illinois State University golf course in Normal, can be good, too, and don’t need as much snow to cover up sticks and seeds like wooded areas do. However, they can be uncomfortable in windy conditions.

You can rent cross-country skis at WildCountry in Normal.

Erin Furimsky of Bloomington, who joined Anderson at Ewing Park on Thursday when the temperature was in the teens, said, “I like being outside no matter what the weather because that’s what my soul needs.”

Pat Sheridan of Normal agreed.

“When the white stuff comes, you’ve got to get out and have some fun,” he said.

Other nearby locations that are good for cross-country skiing are Comlara Park, north of Hudson; Sugar Grove Nature Center, near Funks Grove; Weldon Springs State Park, near Clinton; and Matthiessen State Park, south of Utica.

Trails are sometimes groomed at Donovan Park in Peoria, but generally, skiers in Central Illinois have to ski in their own tracks to provide better glide. Numerous parks in Wisconsin have groomed trails and require only a small fee, much lower than a downhill lift ticket.

As with any winter activity, dressing in layers is important. That’s especially true with cross-country skiing because of the energy you exert. Avoid cotton, which soaks up sweat (or snow), getting damp and making you cold. Stick to wool and synthetics and add a wind-blocking layer if conditions call for it.

“Dress warmly but not too warmly,” said Hedden. “It’s hard work.”

Don’t let the talk of “hard work” scare you away from trying. One of the beauties of cross-country skiing is you can go at your own pace. A nice downhill glide can be your reward for a little bit of uphill work.

A good outlook is important, too. A skier who passed us going the opposite direction had the right attitude. I didn’t get her name but I loved what she said as she went by: “I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m having a good time.”

