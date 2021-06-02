Watch now: Vendors at the Macon County Fair ready for fun

DECATUR — The carnival and the food vendors provided a colorful backdrop for the first day of the Macon County Fair.

After a year off because of the global pandemic, the crowds and vendors were ready to return to the summer festivals.

Amy Dobrinick, vice president of the Macon County Fair Board, said a few changes have been made to the festival. “We have a few new food vendors,” she said. “But we still have the die-hard events.”

Friday’s rodeo, Saturday’s truck-and-tractor pulls, and Sunday’s demolition derby often draw crowds from the across the state. Bands and 4-H competitions are also staples for county fairs, including this week in Macon County.

Bloody, Blues and Bags tournament is new to the event mixing Bloody Mary’s, blues music and a bags tournament on Sunday.

Throughout the event are the classic carnivals and food vendors. Jason White, one of the fair's directors, said he was as excited about this year's fair as much as the vendors. "People getting out, enjoying themselves and doing all of this," he said.

New and unique vendors include popcorn, sweet tea, and Chinese food, White said. "And then some have returned from past years," he said.

John Brady and Mike Brady, owners of Patriot Popcorn Co., created their business only a year ago, shortly before the pandemic stopped people from attending festivals and fairs.

They brought flavors that aren’t just sweet or salty. Some of their more popular flavors include caramel, cheddar, jalapeno cheddar and double trouble, a combo of caramel popcorn mixed with cheddar cheese flavoring. “It’s like science,” John Brady said about the concoctions.

Season Veteran, a spicy honey mustard popcorn, is an example of the patriotic names the company gives to honor first responders, special needs agencies, and veteran and military organizations. “We’re always doing something to give back to those organizations,” Mike Brady said.

Rainbow China is also new to the Macon County Fair. Throughout the fair, they will be serving Teriyaki chicken, bourbon chicken, orange chicken and general Tso’s chicken, all with fried rice.

“We wanted to do some business,” said Zuo Wu. “I wanted to make some money.”

Although new vendors are welcomed to the festival, the classics are happy to return. Denise Ryals serves homemade pizza and fresh-cut French fries out of her Lemonade and More trailer.

Pam’s Concessions have everything fried, from corn dogs to candy bars to cheese, according to co-owner Bill Melton. “And we do an Illinois route,” he said.

The two vendors have attended the county fair for years. In March, Ryals was able to serve food at festivals in Florida. “We were out of work for a year,” she said. “What people don’t realize, our industry is not just food, games and rides.”

Fair-goers are only a portion of their sales. The other workers as well as entertainment and their employees often eat at the food vendors establishments. “All of those people were out of work,” Ryals said.

The food vendors are excited about the return of the crowds. “I’m happy to be with my customers and see them,” Ryals said. “This is going to be the biggest summer ever.”

