Watch now: Wienermobile delivers smiles in Decatur during cross-country weenie roast

Amanda Richardson brought her daughter Adalyn, 4, and son Saxon, 3, to see the giant frankfurter.
“We’re going to take pictures, then go in and play at the museum,” Richardson said.
Although initially impressed, the children became more interested in playing with the activities.
At 31 years old, the children’s mother had memories about the Wienermobile. “I remember seeing commercials and hearing about it, but I’ve never seen it in person,” Richardson said. “I’m a little bit more excited than them, because they’re playing in the sand.”
“Ketchup” Kingsley Passang travels around the country as a Hotdogger in the Wienermobile.
“We are on a coast-to-coast weenie roast for the year,” she said. “We go all across the hot dog highways.”
According to the Hotdoggers, the Wienermobile is 24 hot dogs in height, 60 hot dogs in length, 18 hot dogs wide and weighs about as much as 140,500 hot dogs. The V-8 engine is a 6.0 liter 300 Vortec with a six-speed automatic transmission.
“We go the speed limit,” Passang said. “We’re not a speedy weenie.”
The original Wienermobile was designed by Carl Mayer in 1936. Hotdoggers began traveling with the vehicle in 1988. “Less than 450 college graduates have held the prestigious position,” according to the Wienermobile statistics.
Bill Neeley, 61, had memories of the Wienermobile when he was a child in the 1970s. Some things never change.
“It was hot,” he said about his childhood experience. “It’s a little bit bigger than it was back then.”
Josey Barnes, left, and Ryann Garner get a photo taken on Wednesday in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. Both are from Decatur. Visit herald-review.com to see a video about the Wienermobile.