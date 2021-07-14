Watch now: Wienermobile delivers smiles in Decatur during cross-country weenie roast

DECATUR — Firetruck, helicopter, Wienermobile?

The unlikely ensemble came together Wednesday outside the Children’s Museum of Illinois in Decatur.

Amanda Richardson brought her daughter Adalyn, 4, and son Saxon, 3, to see the giant frankfurter.

“We’re going to take pictures, then go in and play at the museum,” Richardson said.

Although initially impressed, the children became more interested in playing with the activities.

At 31 years old, the children’s mother had memories about the Wienermobile. “I remember seeing commercials and hearing about it, but I’ve never seen it in person,” Richardson said. “I’m a little bit more excited than them, because they’re playing in the sand.”

“Ketchup” Kingsley Passang travels around the country as a Hotdogger in the Wienermobile.

“We are on a coast-to-coast weenie roast for the year,” she said. “We go all across the hot dog highways.”

The 27-foot-long Wienermobile vehicle travels to special events and locations, such as parades, children’s museums, even birthday parties.

“We go where we can spread smiles,” Passang said.

The Hotdoggers passed out popular Weenie Whistles and coupons for Oscar Mayer products to visitors.

“It’s marketing, but it’s all about the good-will of getting to make people happy,” Passang said.

The hot dog crew, including Mustard Marcello, take turns driving the giant hot dog from location to location.

“We all get cool hotdogger names, like Cold Cuts Collin, Lunchmeat Liz,” Passang said.

Visitors were also able to take pictures standing next to the Wienermobile, because they were not allowed inside, due to the high heat.

According to the Hotdoggers, the Wienermobile is 24 hot dogs in height, 60 hot dogs in length, 18 hot dogs wide and weighs about as much as 140,500 hot dogs. The V-8 engine is a 6.0 liter 300 Vortec with a six-speed automatic transmission.

“We go the speed limit,” Passang said. “We’re not a speedy weenie.”

The original Wienermobile was designed by Carl Mayer in 1936. Hotdoggers began traveling with the vehicle in 1988. “Less than 450 college graduates have held the prestigious position,” according to the Wienermobile statistics.

Bill Neeley, 61, had memories of the Wienermobile when he was a child in the 1970s. Some things never change.

“It was hot,” he said about his childhood experience. “It’s a little bit bigger than it was back then.”

Neeley brought his granddaughters to see the traveling hot dog.

Karmen Musick, 10, and her cousin Selena Neeley, 9, were impressed with the Wienermobile, just like their grandfather.

“It looks like a hot dog,” Karmen said. “It’s making me hungry.”

“It makes me hungry for a lot of hot dogs,” Selena added.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

