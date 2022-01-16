Watch now: Winter is prime time to spot eagles in Illinois

UTICA — It’s bald eagle time in Illinois.

Eagles are around here year-round, but winter is special. It’s a time when bald eagles fly south like human “snowbirds” migrate to Florida and Arizona.

But it’s not necessarily warmer weather the birds are seeking.

“Cold weather is a time to see more bald eagles because the waterways up north are freezing over, so they go in search of open water for their primary food source,” explained Lisa Sons, natural resources coordinator for Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks. “Sixty to 90% of their diet is fish.”

And it’s not just the waterways freezing up north that affect how many eagles you might see.

Julie McDonald, a park ranger at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Waterway Visitors Center across from Starved Rock, said when frigid temperatures earlier this month started to freeze the Vermilion and Fox rivers, more eagles gathered at the Starved Rock dam. She saw numbers climb from a dozen or so eagles to 31.

The churning waters below the dam keep the Illinois River open for business and ready to serve the eagles' next meal.

“Think of it as a free fish buffet,” said Sons.

With a network of locks and dams and the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers flowing though and along the border of Illinois, the state hosts more eagles in winter than any other among the Lower 48.

Although — just like the eagles — you can visit any time, “Eagle Days” are being celebrated at Starved Rock State Park and the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center on Jan. 29 and 30.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Audubon Society and Illinois Raptor Center will not present programs as they have in the past. However, the state park will have free guided hikes leaving from the visitors center at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

Advance registration is requested and group sizes are limited. But Sons said walk-ups will be accepted if there is room. For more information, check the events section on the park’s website, https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Event/Pages/StarvedRock.aspx

For information on activities such as trolley tours sponsored by the lodge and their cost, go to www.starvedrocklodge.com.

Meanwhile, at the Corps of Engineers center on Dee Bennett Road, McDonald said rangers will be on hand to answer questions and help visitors view eagles through spotting scopes.

The eagles like to perch on Leopold Island, a small island just downstream of the dam, and Plum Island, an Illinois Audubon Society nature sanctuary with an active eagle nest.

Good places to watch are along the railing by the river at the state park or from the top of Starved Rock, just over a quarter mile from the park visitors center. Lovers Leap and Eagle Cliff also provide good vantage points.

If you can’t or don’t want to hike, turn in at the boat ramp sign and drive along the road that follows the river from the ramp to the main parking area. Eagles sometimes perch in cottonwoods and sycamore trees in this area, said Sons.

Be sure to drive across the bridge and go to the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center, too. You can even view eagles from inside the warmth of the building.

The magnificent sight of bald eagles should not be taken for granted. At one point, because of habitat loss, hunting and effects of DDT, eagles were in danger of extinction. Fortunately, provisions of the Endangered Species Act and bans on DDT have contributed to a stunning comeback.

A report issued last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimated the bald eagle population in the Lower 48 at 316,708, with more than half of those — 159,772 — in the Mississippi Flyway, which includes Illinois.

One sign of the success is the large number of young eagles you will see — proof of nesting success. Even the McLean County area has several active eagle nests.

It takes four to five years for an eagle to develop the classic white feathers on its head and tail and the yellow beak and eyes, said Sons.

“Prior to that, they are basically very dark brown to golden brown with darker eyes and a dark beak,” she said.

But even without the classic plumage, bald eagles are quite distinctive. They have wingspans of 6 to 8 feet and soar with flat wings. Young eagles are already adult size when they leave the nest.

If you see an eagle nest, keep your distance, especially during nesting season, which starts in late January in Illinois. If you venture too close, you may cause the eagles to abandon the nest. Plus, although they are no longer listed as endangered, bald eagles remain protected by federal law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0