Watch now: World War II veterans take flight from Decatur for Operation September Freedom

DECATUR — At 95 years old, Decatur resident Ray Redding Sr. reenlisted for one last military mission on Tuesday, just so he could check out Decatur.

Redding, a World War II Navy veteran, was one of seven veterans invited to fly from the Decatur Airport as part of the Dream Flights' Operation September Freedom, honoring World War II veterans.

He admits he is not fond of flying, but wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. “I thought I’d like to ride over the lake or wherever we’re going,” he said. “I didn’t have anything else better to do than to take a ride.”

Dream Flights founder and pilot Darryl Fisher flew one veteran at a time in his red bi-plane. “This airplane actually was used to train pilots in World War II,” he said. “That was its sole purpose in life.”

Fisher’s father flew his first Dream Flight in 2011. The vision grew by accident. Upon returning to Oregon with their new airplane, the father and son landed 15 times, offering a veteran a ride at each stop. “It was such a magical experience, that here we are 5,000 flights later, and we have six airplanes,” Fisher said. “It’s been an amazing journey.”

Traditionally, Dream Flights provide individual flights to seniors living in nursing care facilities and retirement centers. Being a veteran is not a requirement.

After noticing the number of World War II veterans attending the flights was growing smaller, the company began organizing the special Operation September Freedom flights in August and September. “This is our way of saying thank you to them,” Fisher said.

The pilots chose this month, representing the signing of the peace treaty with Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, ending the war.

“This is the last mission for World War II veterans nationally,” Fisher said. “If we don’t do it now it won’t get done.”

Operation September Freedom flights began on Aug. 1 and will end on Sept. 30. Since Aug. 1, they have flown 500 World War II veterans. “And we’ll probably pick up another 300 to 400 by Sept. 30,” Fisher said.

The planes are scheduled to land in 320 airports throughout the country. Fisher has been flying into Decatur annually since 2013. The record number of flights was at the local airport with 19 in one day. “We’ve since put a limit on it,” Fisher said. “Now we can only fly 10 in a day.”

Gini Smith invited many of the veterans to Tuesday’s event. Having worked as an activities director for years, she has heard the interesting stories from seniors. She organized an Honor Flight, in which veterans were flown to Washington D.C. to view military monuments. “After that I was hooked on airplanes and veterans,” she said.

The events are special to the veterans as well as the families.

“It’s just to make the veterans' lives the best that we can do,” Smith said. “This is what they remember. They remember they’re warriors and they love to tell their stories. And I love to hear them.”

The veterans who agreed to join Tuesday’s flights were considered by Fisher to be part of the last World War II mission. “Thank you all for giving us our freedom,” he said to the veterans. “We’re just giving you a flight. Nobody’s shooting at us.”

The flights are not for sale, according to Fisher. “We only give flights,” he said to the veterans on Tuesday. “You guys have earned it.”

Before his flight, Redding took a few pointers from a fellow veteran, Bob Sanders, who has ridden with the Dream Flights organization in the past. His last trip was in 2015 from the local airport. “I enjoyed it very much,” Sanders said. “You look over the side, but you don’t feel like you’re going to fall out.”

During his previous flight, Sanders experienced cloudy weather. “That was kind of interesting, too,” he said. “We were up there and it was like a blanket coming down over us.”

Tuesday’s flying conditions were favorable with sunny skies and light winds. Ray Redding Jr. said his father was excited about Tuesday’s flight, a feeling he hadn’t had in the past.

“He doesn’t like to fly, but he’s been excited for a few days,” Ray Jr. said. “I thought he was hoping there would be too many people here and he wouldn’t get to go.”

Redding Sr. surprised his family by being the second veteran to volunteer for the flight. After he landed and was assisted out of the plane, he signed his name to the back fin of the plane, along with others who have ridden during Operation September Freedom. He said he was happy to take the trip.

“We were rocking. I guess the wind caught us or something,” he said. “But I enjoyed every bit of it.”

History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

