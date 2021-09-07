 Skip to main content
Watch now: World War II veterans take flight from Decatur for Operation September Freedom

Ed Paine 2 090721.JPG

Ninety-six-year-old Ed Paine, a World War II veteran, signs the plane after a Operation September Freedom flight on Tuesday at Decatur Airport. He was one of seven World War II veterans taking part in the flights in a Stearman bi-plane offered by Dream Flights.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW

Dream Flights for Veterans at Decatur Airport

DECATUR — At 95 years old, Decatur resident Ray Redding Sr. reenlisted for one last military mission on Tuesday, just so he could check out Decatur.

Redding, a World War II Navy veteran, was one of seven veterans invited to fly from the Decatur Airport as part of the Dream Flights' Operation September Freedom, honoring World War II veterans.

Operation September Freedom 1 090721.JPG

The tail of the Boeing Stearman biplane, which was used to train aviators during World War II, is adorned with Operation September Freedom logo.

He admits he is not fond of flying, but wanted to take advantage of the opportunity. “I thought I’d like to ride over the lake or wherever we’re going,” he said. “I didn’t have anything else better to do than to take a ride.”

Dream Flights founder and pilot Darryl Fisher flew one veteran at a time in his red bi-plane. “This airplane actually was used to train pilots in World War II,” he said. “That was its sole purpose in life.”

Operation September Freedom 2 090721.JPG

An Operation September Freedom flight takes off Tuesday from Decatur Airport. Dream Flights spend the months of August and September providing flights in their Stearman bi-plane to World War II veterans. 

Fisher’s father flew his first Dream Flight in 2011. The vision grew by accident. Upon returning to Oregon with their new airplane, the father and son landed 15 times, offering a veteran a ride at each stop. “It was such a magical experience, that here we are 5,000 flights later, and we have six airplanes,” Fisher said. “It’s been an amazing journey.”

Ray Redding 1 090721.JPG

Veteran Ray Redding Sr. smiles Tuesday before taking off from Decatur Airport as part of Operation September Freedom. Redding was one of seven World War II veterans who took a ride in Dream Flights' Stearman bi-plane.

Traditionally, Dream Flights provide individual flights to seniors living in nursing care facilities and retirement centers. Being a veteran is not a requirement.

After noticing the number of World War II veterans attending the flights was growing smaller, the company began organizing the special Operation September Freedom flights in August and September. “This is our way of saying thank you to them,” Fisher said.

Operation September Freedom 3 090721.JPG

An Operation September Freedom flight takes off Tuesday from Decatur Airport. Dream Flights spend the months of August and September providing flights in their Stearman bi-plane to World War II veterans. 

The pilots chose this month, representing the signing of the peace treaty with Japan on Sept. 2, 1945, ending the war.

“This is the last mission for World War II veterans nationally,” Fisher said. “If we don’t do it now it won’t get done.”

Ed Paine 1 090721.JPG

Operation September Freedom flights began on Aug. 1 and will end on Sept. 30. Since Aug. 1, they have flown 500 World War II veterans. “And we’ll probably pick up another 300 to 400 by Sept. 30,” Fisher said.

The planes are scheduled to land in 320 airports throughout the country. Fisher has been flying into Decatur annually since 2013. The record number of flights was at the local airport with 19 in one day. “We’ve since put a limit on it,” Fisher said. “Now we can only fly 10 in a day.”

Operation September Freedom 4 090721.JPG

Gini Smith invited many of the veterans to Tuesday’s event. Having worked as an activities director for years, she has heard the interesting stories from seniors. She organized an Honor Flight, in which veterans were flown to Washington D.C. to view military monuments. “After that I was hooked on airplanes and veterans,” she said.

The events are special to the veterans as well as the families.

“It’s just to make the veterans' lives the best that we can do,” Smith said. “This is what they remember. They remember they’re warriors and they love to tell their stories. And I love to hear them.”

The veterans who agreed to join Tuesday’s flights were considered by Fisher to be part of the last World War II mission. “Thank you all for giving us our freedom,” he said to the veterans. “We’re just giving you a flight. Nobody’s shooting at us.”

The flights are not for sale, according to Fisher. “We only give flights,” he said to the veterans on Tuesday. “You guys have earned it.”

Before his flight, Redding took a few pointers from a fellow veteran, Bob Sanders, who has ridden with the Dream Flights organization in the past. His last trip was in 2015 from the local airport. “I enjoyed it very much,” Sanders said. “You look over the side, but you don’t feel like you’re going to fall out.”

During his previous flight, Sanders experienced cloudy weather. “That was kind of interesting, too,” he said. “We were up there and it was like a blanket coming down over us.”

Watch now: Decatur unions highlighted in Monday's Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Tuesday’s flying conditions were favorable with sunny skies and light winds. Ray Redding Jr. said his father was excited about Tuesday’s flight, a feeling he hadn’t had in the past.

“He doesn’t like to fly, but he’s been excited for a few days,” Ray Jr. said. “I thought he was hoping there would be too many people here and he wouldn’t get to go.”

Ray Redding 2 090721.JPG

Ray Redding Sr., a World War II veteran, signs the plane after a Operation September Freedom flight on Tuesday at Decatur Airport. He was one of seven World War II veterans taking part in the flights in a Stearman bi-plane offered by Dream Flights.

the plane after a flight during Operation September Freedom on Monday as six World War II veterans have been invited to join flights in a Stearman bi-plane at the Decatur Airport. The event honors World War II veterans. Every veteran will fly in a restored Boeing Stearman biplanes, the same aircraft used to train aviators during WWII.

Redding Sr. surprised his family by being the second veteran to volunteer for the flight. After he landed and was assisted out of the plane, he signed his name to the back fin of the plane, along with others who have ridden during Operation September Freedom. He said he was happy to take the trip.

“We were rocking. I guess the wind caught us or something,” he said. “But I enjoyed every bit of it.”

History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

