Overdosed Decatur mother found in car with 8-month-old baby, affidavit said

DECATUR — A sworn police affidavit said a Decatur mother needed repeated doses of Narcan to revive her after overdosing on snorted heroin while her 8-month-old daughter was sitting in the backseat of the car she was driving.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office affidavit said the drama unfolded Saturday evening after police were called to U.S. 51 in Forsyth to check on the 27-year-old woman’s welfare.

“(She) was located unconscious in the driver’s seat of her vehicle receiving help from passersby,” said Deputy Trevor Rigg, who signed the affidavit.

“She was given Narcan in an attempt to make her regain consciousness because she was discolored and had shallow, irregular breathing. EMTs arrived on scene and gave two additional doses until she fully regained consciousness.”

When the mother came to, Rigg said she told police her baby had been fussy “so she was driving around and she had snorted heroin, causing her to go unconscious.” The baby emerged from the ordeal unharmed, Rigg said.

The deputy quoted witnesses as saying they found the woman slumped in her car while the engine was on and the transmission in drive. After being revived, she was taken to hospital for treatment and then booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of endangering the life of her baby and driving under the influence of drugs.

A check of jail records Monday showed the woman was released Monday after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000.

Her bail conditions forbid contact with her daughter without the permission of the Department of Children and Family Services. She is further ordered not to “ingest any controlled substances without a prescription.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.