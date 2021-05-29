Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thanks for checking in! Due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic, our offices are operating differently than normal. Please read below... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin determined Jim Root won the election by 16 votes.
After its cancellation in 2020, the Macon County Fair is mounting a triumphant return with a full schedule of events.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
Terry Theus, 31, was found slumped over in his van after it had veered off the road in the area of 17th and East Main streets, authorities say.
Court documents reveal new details about a police chase and arrest of a man authorities say is a gang member.
The city denied a Herald & Review Freedom of Information request for camera locations. The decision was reversed Friday.
Both are in jail after being booked on multiple weapons offenses.
Police arrested a Wisconsin high school teacher after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a juvenile male student.
The father of Ta’Naja Barnes says Springfield police spilled out the urn during a search of his car. The Decatur 2-year-old died in 2019 and touched off various calls for child protection reforms.
The victim had told police she suffered repeated physical abuse and had to record herself clocking in and out of work so her boyfriend could monitor her.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.