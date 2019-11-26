Pana football coach Trevor Higgins giving away two $500 scholarships in memory of son

PANA — Pana football coach Trevor Higgins will give away two $500 scholarships to Pana senior football players in honor of his son Evan, who died on July 26.

Higgins announced the scholarships in a Facebook post Tuesday. Players will be considered if they have a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no suspensions. They must submit a paragraph that includes volunteer time, community service work, other sports and activities, future plans and how the scholarship would help achieve their goals.

"Evan Michael Higgins was a vibrant 4 year old boy full of energy and love," Higgins said in the post. "Evan's passions included music, riding his gator, trains, and anything to do with sports. His favorite was his Panther Football team."

In the post, Higgins said Evan's family will pick out the winners and announce them at the end-of-year banquet. Paragraphs can be turned into the high school office or to Higgins. Money will be awarded after proof of first-semester grades has been provided.