Pana Medical Group closes offices after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

PANA — A positive COVID-19 test involving a Pana Medical Group staffer has prompted the temporary closure of its offices in Pana, Nokomis and Ramsey, health officials said Wednesday.

According to the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, all medical group staff members have been quarantined and are currently being tested.

Contact tracing efforts are currently ongoing by the Christian County Health Department, officials said. All patients who were in contact with the staff member will be contacted by the health department to determine their level of exposure, quarantine requirements if any, and possible testing guidance.

“If you have been at the facility recently and are not contacted by public health, your COVID-19 risk would be considered very low,” the news release stated.

Officials said that while the office is closed, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be completed.

Health officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing of masks while in public or when social distancing is not possible as precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.