Pana police dog dies of blood disorder

PANA — A police dog that worked across the Midwest is being remembered by the Pana Police Department.

Roxy was with the Central Illinois Enforcement Group as a narcotics detection dog and acquired through a grant provided by the Howard G. Buffet Foundation.

Ladage and Roxy are credited with numerous drug and money seizures "valued into the millions of dollars," the department said in a social media post.

The dog was diagnosed with rare blood disorder and treated at the the University of Illinois Vet Clinic in Urbana Illinois.

"Roxy enjoyed 3 years of retirement after the bleak prognosis. She spent her days with the Ladage family enjoying walks, chasing balls and swimming. Just weeks before her passing, Roxy could still alert to the odor of narcotics with extreme focus and enjoyment," the statement said.

"Roxy will forever be remembered and we are all thankful for her dedication and service to the citizens of our area," the post said.

