Dear Abby: Neighbor retreats into house after man's stunning request

Some days, all I can say is, "I don't want to write," but I fill that page anyway, so that the commitment is met. However, other days I find I can pour my heart out, unload the things that are hurting me, express my anger, resentments, disappointments and longings. Sometimes, while I'm waiting for the thoughts to come, an insight or solution will present itself.

Because I'm afraid of my thoughts being found and read by someone else, I destroy each page after it's written. Names can be disguised. The simple act of getting those thoughts out of my head and onto paper helps to relieve stress tremendously. Just thought I'd share this with you. — WRITING IT DOWN IN THE EAST

Dear Writing: Writing or journaling is a very effective way to organize one's thoughts and purge negative emotions. I'm glad you suggested it because I think it may help some of my readers. Thank you!

Dear Abby: I babysit my nieces and nephews. While we are grocery shopping and we get to the checkout, they'll ask for candy or chips. If I tell them no, it's usually because they have already had a treat, it's too close to a meal or perhaps because they have misbehaved.