Dear Abby: Separated man is in no hurry to file for divorce

Dear Abby: I have been dating my boyfriend for almost a year. I love him, and we have an undeniable connection I have never had with anyone else. The problem is, he's separated but not yet divorced from his wife.

I have a hard time moving forward in the relationship and meeting his family when he hasn't filed for divorce. He says he's going to file, and he doesn't seem to think it's a big deal, but meeting his son and family members under these circumstances makes me uncomfortable. It's almost like this is a test run to see if I'll fit the part before he finalizes everything.

He and his wife have been separated for only a year, and I'm ready to start a family. Our timing seems off, but he treats me so well it's hard to let him go. Should I put our relationship on hold until he finalizes his divorce, or will he resent me because I'm not being supportive? What if his separation is only temporary, and he's just having fun? Could I be a side chick? — HAVING DOUBTS IN CALIFORNIA