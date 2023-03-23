MATTOON — County Market parent company Niemann Foods Inc. has more than 130 stores in five states, but only one of those locations is called Niemanns.

That distinction was recently given to the former County Market store at 2000 Western Ave. in Mattoon following a six-month, $3-million renovation that included an expansion of the prepared food items available in its deli. Company Chairman and CEO Rich Niemann visited the Mattoon store on Thursday to help local officials celebrate the remodeling and rebranding.

Niemann said afterwards that once the company makes sure what it is doing in Mattoon can be done at County Markets elsewhere, it may eventually take the Niemanns store name and concept to other locations

"This is foundational, what we are doing here," Niemann said.

Walker's Super Foods constructed the building at 2000 Western at the west end of downtown in 1999 after its previous grocery store was destroyed by a fire. Niemann Foods purchased this store in 2001 and began operating it as a County Market.

The recent renovation is the biggest change to the store's interior since its early years. Niemann Foods also has added a new dining area to the deli, fresh made flavored popcorn to the bakery, more seafood to the fresh meat case, more coolers and freezer cases to the central sales floor, a tasting counter to the liquor department, and self-checkout lanes to the front sales registers.

"It's a beautiful facility. It looks great," said Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Dowd during the ribbon cutting.

Niemann said the Mattoon store had been in need of such a renovation project for a long time and the community deserved it, so the location was a "logical choice" for first introducing the Niemanns store name and concept.

"I can tell you that from the family's standpoint, we are very proud. This is the first store we have had our name on," Niemann said.

During the ribbon cutting, Niemann noted that the expanded selection of prepared food at the store also includes sushi and smoked meat. A Niemanns employee later handed out samples of hot corned beef brisket prepared in the store's smoker trailer.

"We want folks to be able to eat here or take it home," Niemann said of the prepared food. "We are doing to do a lot of the work for you."

Niemann also noted afterwards that the Mattoon store's meat case is the only place, other that the company's Harvest Market in Champaign, where customers can purchase single source ground, growth hormone free Niemann Ranch Beef. He and his sons, Richie and Brad, own and operate a 1,500-acre ranch with 700 head of cattle in northeast Missouri.

The CEO thanked the Mattoon store associates and the support team at the company's headquarters in Quincy for helping make the renovation possible, and thanked the community for its support. He said the company ongoing efforts to give back to the community led it to donate $50,000 on Thursday to the planned sports complex at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16.

The planned Emerald Acres Sports Connection is set to include indoor basketball and volleyball courts, baseball and softball diamonds, multi-purpose fields, hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and retail stores.

"You guys have always been good corporate citizens," said Mayor Rick Hall, adding that the city appreciates Niemann Foods' donations to the sports complex and its renovation of the store. "We hare very happy you have made this investment."

