CHARLESTON — Passersby helped emergency responders extinguish a fire on Monday, April 17 in a single-story apartment building along Illinois Route 316, and neighbors helped evacuate the residents.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District reported in a press release that its crews were dispatched at 2:31 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the area of Route 316 and Coles County Road 1420E.

"Thank you to the passersby who called 911, their prompt reporting allowed us to respond quickly before this fire spread to other areas of the home," Lincoln Fire reported. It added, "Passersby who work for Paul’s Machinery in Villa Grove and personnel with Charleston Fire Department utilized fire extinguishers to start to knock down the fire and slow further spread prior to the arrival of our first unit."

Neighbors and the Coles County Sheriff's Office were able to evacuate the residents of this single-story, multi-unit apartment structure, where the first arriving crews found a fire on the north exterior wall. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters during this incident.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent the flames from spreading into the apartment units. The fire was contained to the structure's exterior, with extensive damage to a portion of the siding and carport. One unit adjacent to the fire experienced smoke damage.

Lincoln Fire reported that an exact cause is unknown at this time. All units were clear from the scene at 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Fire also was assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911 emergency communications.

