You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Patient in Sangamon County tests positive for coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Patient in Sangamon County tests positive for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD — ​A patient admitted at Memorial Medical Center ​in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health said in a statement Saturday.

The patient is critically ill and in intensive care, the agency said.

Download PDF ​A patient admitted at Memorial Medical Center

"Our critical care team and other members of the patient’s care team are coordinating with local and state health officials in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health on isolation and on protective equipment for the healthcare providers," the department said in a statement.

The department said a "second patient has been identified who was tested at an outpatient facility. Details on the second patient are pending notification of family.​"

Earlier, state Public Health Department officials said 64 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois. Eighteen were added Saturday, including ones in Woodford and Cumberland counties.

The list did not include the Sangamon County patients. Information about where they live was not released. 

Springfield Diocese: Citing coronavirus, Mass not required 'until further notice'

Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Trump’s latest travel ban highlights gaps in containment net

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Illinois virus cases climb to 64; more regions affected

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News