Patient in Sangamon County tests positive for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD — ​A patient admitted at Memorial Medical Center ​in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health said in a statement Saturday.

The patient is critically ill and in intensive care, the agency said.

"Our critical care team and other members of the patient’s care team are coordinating with local and state health officials in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health on isolation and on protective equipment for the healthcare providers," the department said in a statement.

The department said a "second patient has been identified who was tested at an outpatient facility. Details on the second patient are pending notification of family.​"

Earlier, state Public Health Department officials said 64 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Illinois. Eighteen were added Saturday, including ones in Woodford and Cumberland counties.

The list did not include the Sangamon County patients. Information about where they live was not released.