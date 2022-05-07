When Paul Stenger decided to pursue a career change, he was looking for a job with more human interaction.

He decided to consider nursing after noting the national shortage in the field. The convenience of Richland Community College’s RN program made the transition possible.

Now, as a critical care nurse at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, he has found the fulfillment he was seeking.

“My job is very rewarding,” said Stenger, 48, who has been working as a nurse for a year. “ICU patients are often confused, scared, and in pain. As a nurse, I’m often their only source of reassurance and comfort.”

But there are challenges, too. It’s not a job he can leave at the door.

“Naturally, I sometimes worry about patients after my shift,” he said. “This is especially true when my shift ends before I get a feel for a patient’s prognosis.”

Stenger said he has been fortunate to find many mentors on his journey, including his professors at Richland and preceptors at St. Mary’s, as well the seasoned ICU nurses on the night shift that help him on a daily basis.

For those considering the field, Stenger advises speaking with those already in it to plan a trajectory.

“There are many roles for nurses that are very different,” he said. “I knew nothing about this and dumb luck put me on an ideal shift in a department where I am very happy. I could have easily ended up in a role where I was not happy.”

When he’s not working, Stenger is spending time with his family: wife Marianne and children Marin, 18, Kennedy, 17, and Ezra, 12.

