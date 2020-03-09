Paul Sullivan: Enjoy watching Javier Baez while you can, Cubs fans, because nothing is promised in baseball

“It’s pretty much the same,” Baez said of Camp Rossy. “Just everyone getting their work in, getting ready for the season. The thing about Rossy is he’s so positive. Everybody is so excited to have him around, and I’m excited, too, obviously.

“He’s like Joe that way. Obviously it’s a different mindset, but every time he talks he makes us feel better because he’s a motivator. He knows how we feel and what adjustments we’ve got to make, so that’s a good thing.

“But we’ve got to wait until the games start to see how everything goes.”

While the consensus opinion is the Cubs will do whatever it takes to keep Baez under team control for most of the rest of the decade, there has been nothing to suggest they are close to extending him.

He knows this could be the last stand for many of the core players from 2016 but said he’s not worried about what happens next.

“We’ll see how everything goes on the business side, how many guys stay here,” he said. “But it is what it is. You have to understand how far you’re going (to last together) in this sport.”