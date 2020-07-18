Paul Sullivan: Exhibitions pitting Cubs vs. White Sox won't be just another day at the park

"We're going to do the same thing," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "You guys have seen all of our guys out there playing the intrasquad games. We're still trying to get as much as we can out of it, still be limited in how deep we take them.

"We want to make sure that all our guys that have been working are going to be able to start the season healthy. Everyone will be able to see most of the guys that we have here in camp. And it's unique to everybody.

"Just the fact that we're going to be able to play, go to the North Side and play against each other, that will be a little different. It will be nice to get out there and see what it feels like to play against an opponent and get ready for a season."

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said the games won't have any more meaning than a typical Cactus League game but will be interesting nonetheless.

"It's going to be a different environment because our guys are going to be so excited to play against a different uniform," he said. "More excitement. It's going to be important for our guys to get the feel of a real game.

"We're sort of used to having these intrasquad games. ... I think everyone is looking forward to Sunday. It'll make things seem real in some ways. ... Yeah, I think the guys are totally ready for it."