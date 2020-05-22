Paul Sullivan: Jerry Sloan’s hustle and work ethic perfectly meshed with Chicago — and gave the Bulls their 1st face of the franchise

CHICAGO — Jerry Sloan’s accomplishments as an NBA player and coach are well known.

Hall of Famer. Original Bull. Master tactician.

But when anyone mentions the name of the former Utah Jazz coach and Bulls great, who died Friday at 78, the picture that immediately springs to mind is one of Sloan hustling for a loose ball and diving out of bounds to save it.

That work ethic is why Sloan was so beloved in Chicago.

In a statement released by the Jazz, the team said he will “always be synonymous with the Utah Jazz … and we join his family, friends and fans in mourning his loss. We are so thankful for what he accomplished here in Utah and the decades of dedication, loyalty and tenacity he brought to our franchise.”

Sloan may have been synonymous with the Jazz, but he also was revered here, in a town where floor burns are considered as admirable as slam dunks, if not more so. And no duo incurred more floor burns than Sloan and Norm Van Lier, his backcourt partner in grime on those 1970s Bulls teams.

Sloan’s journey from small town farm boy to NBA legend is a remarkable example of perseverance.