Peete crowned Good Samaritan Inn Culinary Cookoff champion

DECATUR — Lavell Peete and his Smoked Piggy Mac was crowned the champion of the recent 2021 Culinary Cookoff to benefit the Good Samaritan Inn.

“I was blown away when I was announced the winner,” said Peete of LP’s BBQ Pit. “When you have passion for what you do and it’s recognized, I consider that an honor.”

Peete was joined in the competition by Good Samaritan Inn chefs Nate Brohard and Rachel Wear and Neill Dresen from Donnie’s Homespun Pizza.

Guest judges were Natalie Beck of The Community Foundation of Macon County; Stacey Young of Ameren Illinois; Dan Watkins of God’s Shelter of Love; and Terrence “TAT” Taylor from TAT Inc.

Executive Director Nicky Besser said the fundraiser supports the mission of The Good Samaritan Inn to create social and economic opportunity through nourishment, gardening, and education. Its Noon Meal program serves hot lunch 7 days a week to those in need and its Mercy Gardens turn empty lots into fresh, local produce that benefits not only their Noon Meal but also partner food pantries.

“Support at these events coupled with community donations and volunteer hours literally keep the lights on and meals served,” Besser said. “Between that and the WSOY Food Drive, we are blessed to be entering into 40 years of service.”

For those unable to attend the event and wish they could have enjoyed the winning dish, Besser said they are in luck.

Smoked Piggy Mac will be featured at the 2021 Empty Bowl held at The Good Samaritan Inn on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The annual event features handmade artisan bowls and a family-friendly meal to eat on-site or take to-go. Learn more at www.GoodSamaritanInn.org.

