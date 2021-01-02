109-year-old John Regan, founder of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, has died

DECATUR — Decatur resident John F. Regan passed away Thursday at the age of 109.

Regan was the founding member of the Decatur Unitarian Fellowship in 1953, now called the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, and served as the attorney for the Decatur NAACP for over 15 years.

Mark Sorensen, who knew Regan through the Unitarian church, said he also played the tuba and other horns during high-school, college and time serving in the U.S. Army. Regan ran track as a student and served as the editor for the high-school newspaper.

"John was tenacious and stubborn and worked for fairness," Sorensen said, who constructed a biography of Regan's life. "I first read about him in our church history."

Born the youngest of four children on Feb. 15, 1911, to John F. Regan Sr. and his wife, Addie, Regan moved with his family from Mount Sterling to Decatur in 1919 after his dad retired from practicing law.