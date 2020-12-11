 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Brandon Kondritz, public relations liaison for Young Leaders in Action
0 comments
editor's pick top story
5 questions with | Brandon Konditz, Young Leaders in Action

5 questions with ... Brandon Kondritz, public relations liaison for Young Leaders in Action

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon Kondritz 5 questions photo

Brandon Kondritz

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Brandon Kondritz

Age: 16

Occupation: Public relations liaison for Young Leaders in Action 

City of residence: Decatur

What is the overall goal of Young Leaders in Action?

The goal of Young Leaders in Action is simple: to positively impact Macon County through outreach events, service opportunities, and philanthropy workshops. Calling upon high school-aged youth from all 11 Macon County high schools and home-schooled students, YLIA is sponsored by The Community Foundation of Macon County and Decatur Rotary Club No. 180. Leading side by side with our sponsors allows us to learn about the needs of our community and how to best serve them. Through monthly meetings and multiple volunteer/service initiatives, YLIA youth are given a platform to enhance their leadership, communication, social, and analytical skills.

How does the organization help youth become involved in their community?

Through Young Leaders in Action, young adults are given an opportunity to learn about real-world issues and their solutions in an effort to foster a lasting connection with their community. Under the leadership of program facilitator Jarmese Sherrod, students of differing personal backgrounds collaborate with each other as well as local service organizations to improve our local area. Through a combination of outreach and fun, leaders form memorable experiences and friendships that will last a lifetime. By learning from local leadership, students are encouraged to give back to their community in any way that they can, even just by bringing joy and happiness to those that we serve!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Are there any holiday programs currently underway with YLIA?

YLIA recently finished two of our holiday service projects. In late November, we partnered with First Baptist Church to prepare and distribute around 200 Thanksgiving meals. Dinners were distributed to six local organizations, including Water Street Mission, Decatur Oasis, Careage House, Dove Inc., God's Shelter of Love, and Salvation Army Men's Shelter. In early December, with the help of the Macon County community, we also collected over 600 gifts for children and youth served by Macon County CASA and its programs. Towards the end of the month, we will virtually hold our December monthly meeting. We will finalize outreach events for the new year as well as details for our "Rise Up & Unify" Youth Leadership Conference, which will be taking place virtually via Zoom on Feb. 6.

Why did you become involved with the organization?

I want to be the change that people want to see in our community! Personally, I am always looking for ways to better myself as well as the area that I live in, and Young Leaders in Action gives me the chance to do so. Being involved in this program has allowed me to learn effective outreach methods from respected adult leadership in our area, and how even the smallest of gestures can make a significant difference to those in need. The feeling of giving is a great one, and the ability for me to have a voice in our community makes me proud.

How can youth become involved?

Any sophomore, junior, or senior enrolled at a Macon County high school or home-schooled is eligible to apply for a one-year membership commitment. Applications for the 2021-22 service year will be open in the spring of 2021. Those interested should follow YLIA on Facebook and Instagram for further information as it becomes available. YLIA is always looking for additional volunteer opportunities with local organizations — if you have an event that needs volunteers, please visit The Community Foundation of Macon County's website at maconcountygives.org for more information. Look under the Young Leaders in Action tab.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why Thanksgiving turkeys will be smaller this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News