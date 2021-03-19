 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Brett Ahlin, owner of Krave Frozen Yogurt
Brett Ahlin | owner, Krave Frozen Yogurt

5 questions with ... Brett Ahlin, owner of Krave Frozen Yogurt

Brett Ahlin 5 questions
Name: Brett Ahlin

Age: 53

Occupation: Owner of Krave Frozen Yogurt

Village of residence: Mount Zion

How did you come up with the idea to operate a frozen yogurt and escape room business? 

We were moving to the area and noticed that there wasn’t a yogurt shop there so we decided to open one. We moved back to the area, from Las Vegas, to be closer to my wife’s family. We were hoping to bring something to the community that everyone could enjoy. The escape room came about four years later.

Is managing Krave Frozen Yogurt and The Great Krave Escape Mystery your primary career? 

My wife Kathy manages and works the shop and also has a part-time job. I have a full-time job with Vector Construction in Decatur. When we first moved here Krave was our primary job. I work the escape room when I get off work from Vector in the evenings.

What do you find most rewarding about getting to operate a family business? 

We enjoy having Krave for the community and visiting with all the people that come in. We have met and made friends with some really great people. We enjoy bringing something to the community for everyone to enjoy.

How long have you lived in Mount Zion? What do you especially like doing in the area as a family?

We have lived in Mount Zion about nine years. We are enjoying being around family and having get-togethers.

What about your escape room do you think is most appealing for customers? What are some of your more-popular treats that you serve?

The escape room is a great place for families to come together to play an interactive game while leaving technology at home. Everyone has to work together to be able to get out of the room. Everyone of all ages has a great time. We serve many different flavors of frozen yogurt and we also have four non-dairy options for people as well. We have a huge selection of toppings to add on top of the yogurt.

