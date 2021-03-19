5 questions with ... Brett Ahlin, owner of Krave Frozen Yogurt

We enjoy having Krave for the community and visiting with all the people that come in. We have met and made friends with some really great people. We enjoy bringing something to the community for everyone to enjoy.

How long have you lived in Mount Zion? What do you especially like doing in the area as a family?

We have lived in Mount Zion about nine years. We are enjoying being around family and having get-togethers.

What about your escape room do you think is most appealing for customers? What are some of your more-popular treats that you serve?

The escape room is a great place for families to come together to play an interactive game while leaving technology at home. Everyone has to work together to be able to get out of the room. Everyone of all ages has a great time. We serve many different flavors of frozen yogurt and we also have four non-dairy options for people as well. We have a huge selection of toppings to add on top of the yogurt.

