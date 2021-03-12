 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Chazaray Carson, owner of Creativesouls DJ & Uplighting Rental
Chazaray Carson | owner, Creativesouls DJ & Uplighting Rental

Name: Chazaray Carson

Age: 35

Occupation: Owner of Creativesouls DJ & Uplighting Rental

City of residence: Decatur

How did you come to start and own your own DJ company?

I've always been part of entertainment after I graduated from MacArthur High School in 2004. After high school I become a promoter and put on several different events. The events consisted of comedy shows, poetry shows and music concerts. I recited poetry for a couple years and was blessed with the name CreativeSouls. I purchased a sound system to use at my events so I wouldn't have to pay anyone to supply sound and audio. As life went on I met a couple talented DJs, Ryan Walker (DJ Rynski) and Carl Binkley (DJ Calio). These guys showed me the ropes and taught me how to DJ. At the time, DJing was a hobby for me. As time went on people started asking me to DJ their events and I would accept. It started to be an every weekend thing. Since I enjoyed music and dancing, it led me to venture towards starting my own DJ business. I named my DJ Business after my poetry stage name, CreativeSouls Entertainment. I got my DJ name (DJ ChazzyChaz) from being a big fan of DJ Jazzy-Jeff.

Besides in the Decatur area, where else do you offer your services?

I provide service for cities surrounding Decatur. I would say up to a 90-mile radius outside of Decatur.

What’s your favorite part about being a DJ? Have you always had a particular taste in music?

I would say that the best part of being a DJ is putting smile on peoples' faces through music. Also watching people vibe to the music I play. I've always had a taste for music. I am big on country music but pretty much love all genres.

As someone born and raised in Decatur, what are you favorite parts of the city?

My favorite part of the city is the lake. I love going out on the boat and enjoying the views. I also enjoy downtown.

Do you always see yourself having a career as a DJ? Why or why not?

I do not see myself as a DJ for much longer as far as a career. I consider DJing my side hustle and nothing more. It may be something I do every now and again but it won't be as consistent as it is now. I plan to settle down, get married and start a family soon. Those things will require me to be focused.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

