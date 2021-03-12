5 questions with ... Chazaray Carson, owner of Creativesouls DJ & Uplighting Rental

I've always been part of entertainment after I graduated from MacArthur High School in 2004. After high school I become a promoter and put on several different events. The events consisted of comedy shows, poetry shows and music concerts. I recited poetry for a couple years and was blessed with the name CreativeSouls. I purchased a sound system to use at my events so I wouldn't have to pay anyone to supply sound and audio. As life went on I met a couple talented DJs, Ryan Walker (DJ Rynski) and Carl Binkley (DJ Calio). These guys showed me the ropes and taught me how to DJ. At the time, DJing was a hobby for me. As time went on people started asking me to DJ their events and I would accept. It started to be an every weekend thing. Since I enjoyed music and dancing, it led me to venture towards starting my own DJ business. I named my DJ Business after my poetry stage name, CreativeSouls Entertainment. I got my DJ name (DJ ChazzyChaz) from being a big fan of DJ Jazzy-Jeff.