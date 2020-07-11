You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Cindy York, owner of The Main Place Hair Salon
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Cindy York, owner of The Main Place Hair Salon

Name: Cindy York

Occupation: Owner of The Main Place Hair Salon

City of residence: Decatur

What made you want to start and operate your own business?

I have worked at The Main Place for about 45 years. I bought it with help from my dad in 1976. The owner wanted to lighten her load because she had another salon out north. She approached my dad while I was vacationing. It was a difficult transition. But we made it. With the help from my husband when he came on board in 1986, he was able to really focus and get it moving along better. He has a good business mind and understood what it took to make it grow.

Not only do you operate a small business, but you do it alongside your husband, Hunter, and daughter, Sarah. What’s it like running it with your family?

We as a family work well together and each bring something to the table. Decatur was a great place and with us being close to campus it was also a fun area!

What made you want to stay and run your own business in the city?

There were lots of good stuff in our block like a jewelry store, many kinds of restaurants, Eichenauer Electric, drug store across the street, a grocery store where the Millikin apartments are and a flower shop. We just needed a clothing store! It was a great area!

What affects did COVID-19 have on your store as a small business? How were you able to “bounce back” and continue to operate?

COVID came and we shut down. Our banker called us and helped us apply for the small business loan. It came and helped us immensely. We reopened and the phones were busy and we were back to full speed with a few restrictions, it's all good. We also acquired new clients who were ready for a change as well. We have great loyal customers we also call friends!

As you’ve been able to see Decatur change over the years, what do you still enjoy about the city? 

What I like is the small town feel and the people who are still here supporting Decatur, my home!

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

