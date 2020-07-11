5 questions with ... Cindy York, owner of The Main Place Hair Salon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Cindy York

Occupation: Owner of The Main Place Hair Salon

City of residence: Decatur

What made you want to start and operate your own business?

I have worked at The Main Place for about 45 years. I bought it with help from my dad in 1976. The owner wanted to lighten her load because she had another salon out north. She approached my dad while I was vacationing. It was a difficult transition. But we made it. With the help from my husband when he came on board in 1986, he was able to really focus and get it moving along better. He has a good business mind and understood what it took to make it grow.

Not only do you operate a small business, but you do it alongside your husband, Hunter, and daughter, Sarah. What’s it like running it with your family?

We as a family work well together and each bring something to the table. Decatur was a great place and with us being close to campus it was also a fun area!

What made you want to stay and run your own business in the city?