5 questions with ... Cole Burdick, early childhood music teacher with the Decatur Park District

I think it’s very important to be planting the musical seeds in kids at this age. The way they are learning music in these classes is the exact same way they’re learning to speak and a lot of them can’t even speak yet so they’re learning to speak and to be musical at the same time. The way they learn to speak is first by listening. Then their brains begin to make sense of the sounds they’re hearing and give meaning to them and then they begin to experiment on their own by making sounds with their mouths. Eventually those sounds become words and then the words become sentences and all of a sudden a child can speak and communicate with you. The same goes for music, they listen over and over again and they start processing things in their head like “this is how I keep a beat” or “this is how to match pitch” or things like that and eventually they begin experimenting on their own. That’s what my goal is-to get them to where they’re experimenting with music on their own.