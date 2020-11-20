5 questions with ... Dalton Collins, financial representative at Northwestern Mutual

Name: Dalton Collins

Occupation: financial representative at Northwestern Mutual

Age: 23

City of residence: Decatur

What made you want to pursue a career at Northwestern Mutual and what is your average day there like?

I started Northwestern Mutual because I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to work with my boys Caleb Jump and Ben Cochran! It’s been an incredible opportunity for personal growth. And all I do is meet and help people with their finances. Building relationships is my favorite thing to do.

Tell us about "Cap's quote of the day" on your social media. Why do you like to post daily?

Cap’s Quote of the day is my way of bringing a little daily motivation and spice to the world. I’ve got to do it daily because I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from people saying that they look forward to the quotes and it’s a high point of their day. Knowing I can impact even a few people just by talking to my camera makes it extremely worth it.

As someone who's grown up in Decatur, what about the city have you grown to like?