5 questions with ... Debbie Bogle, president of the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois
5 questions with | Debbie Bogle, United Way president

5 questions with ... Debbie Bogle, president of the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois

Bogle, Debbie

Name: Debbie Bogle

Occupation: President of the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois

Age: 51

City of residence: Decatur

How did you get into a career of working with not-for-profit organizations?

I started by volunteering to deliver for Meals on Wheels, a service my great grandmother had received. My employer, Blank, Wesselink Cook & Associates, asked me to help run the internal company United Way campaign at about the same time. I learned how United Way partnered with Meals on Wheels and how they were intertwined. What intrigued me was the accountability and how the process worked to make sure I was supporting programs that had measurable outcomes. I had been involved with United Way since a job I had when I was 17 and gave every year. As I became more involved I could see how collectively we could change our community. I just really believe in the mission and how investing into something is much more productive and rewarding than just 'giving to charity.'

As the holidays are often a big time for local non-profits, how are they working around COVID-19 restrictions to make sure Thanksgiving and Christmas programs can still happen?

Organizations have really stepped up to the challenges we are facing. Northeast is helping with Thanksgiving baskets and planned to give out 3,500 this season thru a drive-up food pantry. How we give to these pantries has also changed as we saw with the WSOY Community Food Drive. We were used to seeing so much food product that day. It was amazing how everyone adjusted and we were able to raise money this year to make sure no one is hungry in our community. We have also been able to have food distribution days on Saturdays thru our partnership with Central Illinois Food Bank. As more people are in need due to layoffs since the pandemic started, we have been able to look at new programs to make sure we are all addressing immediate needs to help through these times.

What are some rewarding aspects of being the President at United Way?

We live in such a caring community. I am always humbled by the people in Macon County that continue to support all of the organizations year after year. They do this to change people's lives and to help make our community better. I get to see this every day.

What are the challenges at United Way regarding COVID? Right now we are in the middle of our typical fall campaign.

It's challenging when people are not working and businesses are not open. At the same time, these are the people that we are here for. Our job is to make sure there is help available. Whatever challenges we are facing don't compare to those that our community is struggling with. There are people that can't pay their rent or mortgage right now and are wondering how they are going to manage to have a Christmas for their children. We have compile a list of COVID resources on our website at uwdecatur.org. If someone is in need, they can find information to help.

Are there any upcoming programs you'd like to promote?

If anyone is interested in starting a United Way campaign to provide our community with the most effective, efficient, and integrated programs that move people towards self-sufficiency, please contact us. We have also partnered with The Community Foundation of Macon County to help with rent, mortgage and utilities for those whose employment has been affected by COVID. Across the nation, rent and mortgage payment is one of the biggest issues right now because of COVID. We want to make sure that people in Macon County have these resources available to help them maintain self-sufficiency. Our community does not have to look like the rest of the nation. We can make a difference by helping to support our friends, family and neighbors through this pandemic. If anyone would like to help support this cause, they can email me at dbogle@uwdecatur.org.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

