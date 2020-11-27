5 questions with ... Debbie Bogle, president of the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois

Organizations have really stepped up to the challenges we are facing. Northeast is helping with Thanksgiving baskets and planned to give out 3,500 this season thru a drive-up food pantry. How we give to these pantries has also changed as we saw with the WSOY Community Food Drive. We were used to seeing so much food product that day. It was amazing how everyone adjusted and we were able to raise money this year to make sure no one is hungry in our community. We have also been able to have food distribution days on Saturdays thru our partnership with Central Illinois Food Bank. As more people are in need due to layoffs since the pandemic started, we have been able to look at new programs to make sure we are all addressing immediate needs to help through these times.

What are some rewarding aspects of being the President at United Way?

We live in such a caring community. I am always humbled by the people in Macon County that continue to support all of the organizations year after year. They do this to change people's lives and to help make our community better. I get to see this every day.

What are the challenges at United Way regarding COVID? Right now we are in the middle of our typical fall campaign.