5 questions with ... Evelyn Hood, founder & CEO of the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society

Name: Evelyn Hood

Occupation: founder and CEO of the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society Of Illinois Museum

Age: 77

City of residence: Decatur

What is on display at the museum?

The African-American History Museum have a timeline of exhibits with African American history. From the crossing of Transatlantic Trade to the present.

How does the museum help preserve Decatur history?

The African American History Museum preserves Decatur history by having a local history room. The museum is in the process of offering digital information online that is not on display.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Are there any in progress?