5 questions with ... Evelyn Hood, founder & CEO of the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society
Evelyn Hood, | African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society

Evelyn Hood 5 questions photo
Name: Evelyn Hood

Occupation: founder and CEO of the African-American Cultural & Genealogical Society Of Illinois Museum 

Age: 77

City of residence: Decatur 

What is on display at the museum?

The African-American History Museum have a timeline of exhibits with African American history.  From the crossing of Transatlantic Trade to the present.

How does the museum help preserve Decatur history?

The African American History Museum preserves Decatur history by having a local history room. The museum is in the process of offering digital information online that is not on display.

Are there any in progress?

The museum is honored to have our first “gallery wall” with photos from the continent of Africa on display: “The Spirit Life," photos by the Howard Buffett Foundation.  The next exhibit that the MTZ Experience Class will be working on is an updated exhibit on the transatlantic slave trade with an entrance into the cargo as slaves.

In your opinion, what are some of the most unique pieces of history on display?

The museum has such unique pieces until is hard to decided which stands out most.

How has the museum served as a community staple?

The museum is a diverse and serves as a catalyst in the community in social justice and race relationship.

 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

