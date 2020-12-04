5 questions with ... Heather Elliott, owner of The Back Home Boutique

How does your business differ from other boutiques?

I believe one thing that sets me apart is that I offer free shipping to anyone, anywhere; no matter how big or small the order. I also offer contact free porch pick-up, to anyone that is like me and wants their items, fast! I also feel like I price my items very reasonably. I think everyone should be able to afford cute clothes. I’m not just doing this for the income; I want my customers to feel like I’m offering the very best service and prices that I can.

As a mother of five, what's your secret behind running a family and a business?

Ha! I’m still trying to figure that one out! It’s a day by day thing! It’s been a bit harder with the COVID-19 mess; having all five kids home, 24/7. I just do the best I can; put my family’s needs first, while making sure I’m here to answer any questions or concerns my customers may have. We’re all just trying to do the best we can in these crazy times!

Has the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales? If so, how have you worked around it?