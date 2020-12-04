 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Heather Elliott, owner of The Back Home Boutique
5 questions with ... Heather Elliott, owner of The Back Home Boutique

Name: Heather Elliott

Occupation: Owner of The Back Home Boutique

Age: 37

Village of residence: Oreana

What inspired you to start your own boutique?

I decided to open my own boutique for several reasons. One being that I love to shop boutiques and thought that if I’m going to buy as much as I do, I might as well try to sell it, too. Two, I’m a mom of five and wanted to be home with my family as much as I can, while still contributing to our family’s income. I was diagnosed with Lyme disease several years ago and I go through times where I’m barely functioning. I’m blessed by having the flexibility of being able to stay home in my PJs when I’m not having the best day. It’s the best job for me.

​How do you manage running a boutique mostly through social media, aside from operating partly out of the Perfect Pair?

I came up with the name, The Back Home Boutique, because I’m always homesick for my childhood town. It’s a small town in southern Missouri, where everyone knows everybody, and you’d do anything to help out your neighbor. Once I got married, I knew that Central Illinois was going to be my forever home. My husband’s job will always be here. To me, being “back home,” is comfortable, it’s familiar, it’s always going to be “home.” I want my customers to feel comfortable, familiar, and at home, when they wear my clothes. My logo motto says it best ... "because everything’s better back home.”

How does your business differ from other boutiques?

I believe one thing that sets me apart is that I offer free shipping to anyone, anywhere; no matter how big or small the order. I also offer contact free porch pick-up, to anyone that is like me and wants their items, fast! I also feel like I price my items very reasonably. I think everyone should be able to afford cute clothes. I’m not just doing this for the income; I want my customers to feel like I’m offering the very best service and prices that I can.

As a mother of five, what's your secret behind running a family and a business?

Ha! I’m still trying to figure that one out! It’s a day by day thing! It’s been a bit harder with the COVID-19 mess; having all five kids home, 24/7.  I just do the best I can; put my family’s needs first, while making sure I’m here to answer any questions or concerns my customers may have. We’re all just trying to do the best we can in these crazy times!

Has the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales? If so, how have you worked around it?

It has. There have been some extremely slow times this past year. Luckily, I’m fortunate enough to have a majority of my business online. I don’t know how brick and mortar stores are doing it; they’re warriors! I have been offering lots of promotions and giveaways to really get my business out there into the world of social media. I also have some rockstar customers, that continue to support me over and over again. I couldn’t do any of this without them! I’m so grateful!

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

