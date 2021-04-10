 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Jeffrey Tucker, mortgage loan adviser with American Pacific Mortgage
5 questions with ... Jeffrey Tucker, mortgage loan adviser with American Pacific Mortgage

Jeffrey Tucker

Name: Jeffrey Tucker

Age: 30

Occupation: Mortgage loan adviser with American Pacific Mortgage

City of residence: Decatur

How long have you worked as a mortgage lender and what did you do before that?

I have been a mortgage lender since 2015/2016. Before that I was a personal banker for a few years.

How has COVID-19 affected your job?

COVID has pushed things to a more digital setting. I am less likely to meet clients face to face and more likely to use online applications and Zoom. I have found that this doesn't really adversely affect my availability to provide a good customer experience. I was lucky enough to be voted as the best mortgage lender in the recent Reader's Choice Awards.

Did you always see yourself in your current job? How did you get there?

I honestly never envisioned myself as a mortgage lender. If it hadn't been for Peggy Myers at Hickory Point Bank, I wouldn't be where I am today. She took a chance on a young banker and I will always be grateful for that.

What parts of Decatur do you remember growing up?

I have always lived in Decatur. It's crazy, I am coming up on 31 and a lot of the places I remember most growing up are gone. We used to go to the Holiday Park Swim Club, the old playground at Scovill Park and Paul's Puttin Place. The one constant is the people. I love Decatur and I love being able to work in this community.

What are some of your hobbies outside of work?

Outside of work I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I enjoy playing golf and softball. My wife and I have a few rescue dogs and they are a big part of my life as well. We have recently taken up gardening, but I feel like that's true for a lot of people in quarantine.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

