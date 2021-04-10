5 questions with ... Jeffrey Tucker, mortgage loan adviser with American Pacific Mortgage

Name: Jeffrey Tucker

Age: 30

Occupation: Mortgage loan adviser with American Pacific Mortgage

City of residence: Decatur

How long have you worked as a mortgage lender and what did you do before that?

I have been a mortgage lender since 2015/2016. Before that I was a personal banker for a few years.

How has COVID-19 affected your job?

COVID has pushed things to a more digital setting. I am less likely to meet clients face to face and more likely to use online applications and Zoom. I have found that this doesn't really adversely affect my availability to provide a good customer experience. I was lucky enough to be voted as the best mortgage lender in the recent Reader's Choice Awards.

Did you always see yourself in your current job? How did you get there?

I honestly never envisioned myself as a mortgage lender. If it hadn't been for Peggy Myers at Hickory Point Bank, I wouldn't be where I am today. She took a chance on a young banker and I will always be grateful for that.