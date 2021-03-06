5 questions with ... Jeni Hudson, owner of Hudson's Halfway Home

Do you think it’s important for people to consider adopting puppies and dogs from shelters?

I'll start this be saying yes, people should consider shelter dogs. However, more importantly, people should research breeds, ages, temperament, activity levels of potential new pets and find a pet that is a great fit for their family. I understand for some that will mean getting a dog from a breeder and that does not bother me a bit. I suggest doing research on the breeder or rescue you get a pet from and do so responsibly.

How can people help out your organization, whether that be through donations, adoption, etc.?

One of the easiest ways to help is to like, share and comment on our Facebook posts so others can see them. We are often in need of people that can do pick up of newborn cleft pups with little notice. Depending on intake we occasionally need to add in more local foster homes. Our biggest need is always supplies (food, toys, harnesses, etc.) and funds for medical care.

