5 questions with ... Jeni Hudson, owner of Hudson's Halfway Home
Jeni Hudson | Hudson’s Halfway Home

5 questions with ... Jeni Hudson, owner of Hudson's Halfway Home

Name: Jeni Hudson

Age: 37

Occupation: Owner of Hudson's Halfway Home

City of residence: Decatur

Why did you start Hudson’s Halfway Home?

I started rescuing pug and Bostons. Hudson's Halfway Home mission changed when an English Bulldog puppy was brought into the clinic I worked at for euthanasia due to a cleft palate. After saving him him it felt wrong to let others die without being given a chance. Roughly four years ago we added transport and rescue partnerships for retiring, injured, or sick kennel dogs.

How many special needs puppies and dogs would you say your organization has helped over the years?

As a rescue we have taken in roughly 400 special needs pups and 150 others that needed help finding a forever home. We have helped close to 1,800 dogs transition from kennels to other rescues or permanent homes.

How far does the impact of your organization reach?

While most of our dogs will come from Illinois and the surrounding states, we help special needs pups and caregivers world wide. Just last week I helped a lady in Spain who was struggling in caring for a cleft affected pug puppy. We have contacts for other special needs rescuers all over the U.S., and in parts of Canada, England and Australia.

Do you think it’s important for people to consider adopting puppies and dogs from shelters?

I'll start this be saying yes, people should consider shelter dogs. However, more importantly, people should research breeds, ages, temperament, activity levels of potential new pets and find a pet that is a great fit for their family. I understand for some that will mean getting a dog from a breeder and that does not bother me a bit. I suggest doing research on the breeder or rescue you get a pet from and do so responsibly.

How can people help out your organization, whether that be through donations, adoption, etc.?

One of the easiest ways to help is to like, share and comment on our Facebook posts so others can see them. We are often in need of people that can do pick up of newborn cleft pups with little notice. Depending on intake we occasionally need to add in more local foster homes. Our biggest need is always supplies (food, toys, harnesses, etc.) and funds for medical care.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

