 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Jennifer Thomas, Lutheran School Association teacher
0 comments
breaking top story
Jennifer Thomas | Lutheran School Association teacher

5 questions with ... Jennifer Thomas, Lutheran School Association teacher

{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Thomas headshot

Jennifer Thomas

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Jennifer Thomas

Occupation: English and journalism instructor at Lutheran School Association

Age: 45

City of residence: Decatur

What led you to become a high school English teacher?

Like most teachers, I love the content of my subject matter and want to share that passion with anyone willing to listen. In English, we study reading, writing, and viewing, so any special subject can be investigated--science, history, anything. That keeps me interested in the content because skills can be taught with any content.

What is your favorite part about the job?

By far, the students are the best part of the job. I love watching them learn and grow. I love to laugh with them and support them through their adolescent struggles. They bring me joy and hope for the future. I am so grateful for these young adults in my life.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As you're set to retire from full-time teaching this year, what will you remember most about your career?

I will remember the families I've served over the years. There are books or stories I've read or films I've viewed that are forever changed by studying them with kids. I will remember those moments. I also hope they remember the love in our classroom because I know I will treasure it always.

How did you adapt lesson plans around COVID-19 restrictions?

This has been the biggest challenge of my career. Not being able to do group work face-to-face made lessons less interesting because learning is social, and we are very restricted there. Although, once we went fully online, group work got to be a little easier via Zoom breakout rooms and having everyone in the same "place" at the same time. Moving course content online is already a full-time job and requires a special skill set that not all teachers have. But, we are managing.

What are your plans during retirement?

I am hoping to buy a local business and do a lot of community literacy outreach. I taught for 22 years, and am in my mid-forties, so I have a lot left to give. I want to go into schools and work with struggling students and support teachers. I cannot totally leave the classroom because it's my destiny, but I am excited to reach out and expand my circle of literacy influence in Decatur.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why Thanksgiving turkeys will be smaller this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News