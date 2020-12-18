5 questions with ... Jennifer Thomas, Lutheran School Association teacher

Name: Jennifer Thomas

Occupation: English and journalism instructor at Lutheran School Association

Age: 45

City of residence: Decatur

What led you to become a high school English teacher?

Like most teachers, I love the content of my subject matter and want to share that passion with anyone willing to listen. In English, we study reading, writing, and viewing, so any special subject can be investigated--science, history, anything. That keeps me interested in the content because skills can be taught with any content.

What is your favorite part about the job?

By far, the students are the best part of the job. I love watching them learn and grow. I love to laugh with them and support them through their adolescent struggles. They bring me joy and hope for the future. I am so grateful for these young adults in my life.

As you're set to retire from full-time teaching this year, what will you remember most about your career?