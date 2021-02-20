5 questions with Jessica Hill, community resource coordinator at the Decatur Public Library

My job merges the concept of micro and macro practice to serve patrons and the community. My job involves knowing community resources through community engagement, crisis management, de-escalating situations, offering staff assistance, and meeting unmet social service needs.

4. As you've gone on to receive a master's degree in social work, you seem very passionate about the field you've chosen. Is this always something you imagined doing as a career?

No, I actually initially went to school to study veterinary medicine! Since I was about 9, I grew up working alongside people who came from vastly different and diverse backgrounds. Those experiences helped me realize I have always loved people, and I needed to pursue an education and career in social work. Although I never imagined I would be working at the library would be in my future, and I love it so much!

5. What impacts do you hope the position will help bring to the community?

I hope my presence reiterates the library is a safe and neutral space for all. I desire to be a beacon of hope for the patrons of our community. I hope patrons will know when they cross through our doors with questions, the staff and I will be there with a kind smile and compassion for all.