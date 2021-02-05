5 questions with ... Kathleen Garmon, owner of TKG'S Wing Heaven

The name, TKG’S Wing Heaven, was inspired by having the first and last initials of Tom’s and mine along with our children’s names attached to the name of the Wing Heaven Franchise. Respectively, the “T” represents: Tom, Tom Jr., and Thomas, the “K” represents: Kathleen, Ki’ona and Kathy, the “G” represents our last name, Garmon and last but not least, the “S” represents not only the plurality of our family members, but in addition, the title of Sr., in honor of my husband, Tom Sr. And so, there you have the inspiration that stands behind the conceptual name of: TKG’S Wing Heaven. I like to intrigue our guest who ask the question, “What does TKG’S stand for?” by responding with, “The King (Jesus) Gives Salvation!” (T) The (K) King (G) Gives (S) Salvation! We love seeing their eyes light up afterwards! We call this the inside “Light Bulb” moments. AMEN.