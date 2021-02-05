 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Kathleen Garmon, owner of TKG'S Wing Heaven
0 comments
alert top story

5 questions with ... Kathleen Garmon, owner of TKG'S Wing Heaven

{{featured_button_text}}
Tom and Kathleen Garmon

Tom and Kathleen Garmon

Name: Kathleen Garmon

Occupation: owner of TKG's Wing Heaven

City of residence: Decatur

What inspired the name "TKG'S Wing Heaven?"

The name, TKG’S Wing Heaven, was inspired by having the first and last initials of Tom’s and mine along with our children’s names attached to the name of the Wing Heaven Franchise. Respectively, the “T” represents: Tom, Tom Jr., and Thomas, the “K” represents: Kathleen, Ki’ona and Kathy, the “G” represents our last name, Garmon and last but not least, the “S” represents not only the plurality of our family members, but in addition, the title of Sr., in honor of my husband, Tom Sr. And so, there you have the inspiration that stands behind the conceptual name of: TKG’S Wing Heaven. I like to intrigue our guest who ask the question, “What does TKG’S stand for?” by responding with, “The King (Jesus) Gives Salvation!” (T) The (K) King (G) Gives (S) Salvation! We love seeing their eyes light up afterwards! We call this the inside “Light Bulb” moments. AMEN. 

What made you and your family decide to open a chicken wing restaurant?

Personally, I have pondered over the thought of opening and operating a soul food restaurant since the early 2000s. After researching the Wing Heaven franchise, I reached out to one of the representatives with additional inquiries about the Wing Heaven Franchise process. In December of 2014, TKG’S Wing Heaven was conceived — my long-lived dream of owing and operating a restaurant was finally coming to reality! It took our family roughly six months to find our current location, 760 S. Franklin St., and five additional months for us to renovate the site into a bonafide TKG’S Wing Heaven Restaurant. At the age of 50, with the blessings of God, the love, help and support of my family and friends, we first opened the doors of TKG’S Wing Heaven on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015 in my native city of Decatur, IL.

Do you run any weekly or monthly specials?

TKG’S Wing Heaven Offers Daily Specials! The most popular being…

Our Triple 7: Seven wings, small fries and medium beverage, including our original “Kool-Aid” for $9.99. The Triple 7 was first introduced to our line-up of specials during the month of July 2017 and was originally served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It was so popular that we extended the end time to 2 p.m. Since the pandemic, as a way to give back to our community, the Triple 7 Lunch Special can now be purchased all day, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., everyday, Tuesday – Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

We also offer our original Feast Pack of 20 wings, a large fry and four medium beverages.

And for the games we offer our Sport’s Pack which includes 50 wings a large side and 4 extra large beverages.

And for the indecisive ones, we offer our Surf & Turf which includes 5 wings, one fish fillet, small fries and medium beverage.

How have you seen you your business grow over the years?

As trailblazers, TKG’S Wing Heaven has opened a huge “window of opportunity” for many locals in our community by helping them to believe in the reality of their dreams. If you can perceive it, you can achieve it! Several individuals have used the basic concept of TKG’S Wing Heaven to branch out from and to start their own independent chicken wing establishments. We are sure, many more will follow.

Since our humble opening in December 2015, TKG’S Wing Heaven has expanded its food service options to include catering, seasonal hot-line buffet and a forth-coming TKG’S Wing Heaven food truck! We are members of the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals and approved to provide foodservices to governmental agencies and others through Central Management Services of Illinois.

Are there any "secrets" to making your wings? What other foods do you sell?

The thing that separates TKG’S Wing Heaven from all the rest is that our Wings are fresh, never frozen, marinated in our Wing Heaven rub and cooked to order. Perfection with lots of love!

We have a huge menu which includes: Traditional (bone-in) and boneless wings, fish and shrimp options, loaded baked potatoes, funnel-cake fries, beignets, Pepsi products, Kool-Aid and more. We invite you to visit: tkgwingheaven.com for a complete list of our menu options and other valuable information.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why Thanksgiving turkeys will be smaller this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News