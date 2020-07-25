5 questions with ... Kenesa Debela, Salvation Army corps officer

Do you have any plans on how to improve operations at the Salvation Army?

I am now wrapping up my third week as an officer and it has been a time for us to learn and assess what the needs are and where we are in addressing those needs. So, we are in the assessment phase, but I can say that a low-hanging fruit to help us improve operations is exploring ways we can partner with other similar-minded organizations in Decatur. I see a great potential for collaborations for the greater good!

What did you do before working at the Salvation Army in Decatur?

I was an IT director at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago for over 10 years. And before then, I worked for many years as a consultant for Accenture, an IT consulting firm. After completing the process of being accepted as a candidate for officership and successfully completing the College for Officer Training, we were appointed to Decatur.

What is the Birri and Antonio Foundation?

This is a foundation I founded in 2012 as retirement gift for my parents. The foundation builds schools, provide clean water and sanitation for those who live in the forgotten corner of the world, primarily in Ethiopia.