5 questions with ... Kenesa Debela, Salvation Army corps officer
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Kenesa Debela, Salvation Army corps officer

5 questions with ... Kenesa Debela, Salvation Army corps officer

Kenesa Debela

Kenesa Debela

Name: Kenesa Debela

Occupation: Salvation Army corps officer

Age: 49

City of residence: Decatur

How did you become involved with the Salvation Army?

I worked in the IT field for over 25 years. However, my passion and sense of purpose is more aligned with my involvement with the work of the church, The Salvation Army and other humanitarian organizations that strive to meet the needs of people who need it. Therefore, as I was seeking for a full-time ministry opportunity that fits, The Salvation Army was the obvious choices and God opened the doors for us.

What are your duties as an officer?

My duties as an officer are to uphold and execute the mission of The Salvation Army in general, which is “… to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination.” As the commanding office for the Decatur and Macon County, I am to assess the need and work to understand the obstacles, hardships and challenges native to the area. And based on the findings, build programs designed to offer immediate relief, short-term care and long-term growth in the areas that will best benefit the community. We also continually work to optimize their efficacy via spiritual, physical and emotional service.

Do you have any plans on how to improve operations at the Salvation Army?

I am now wrapping up my third week as an officer and it has been a time for us to learn and assess what the needs are and where we are in addressing those needs. So, we are in the assessment phase, but I can say that a low-hanging fruit to help us improve operations is exploring ways we can partner with other similar-minded organizations in Decatur. I see a great potential for collaborations for the greater good!

What did you do before working at the Salvation Army in Decatur?

I was an IT director at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago for over 10 years. And before then, I worked for many years as a consultant for Accenture, an IT consulting firm. After completing the process of being accepted as a candidate for officership and successfully completing the College for Officer Training, we were appointed to Decatur.

What is the Birri and Antonio Foundation?

This is a foundation I founded in 2012 as retirement gift for my parents. The foundation builds schools, provide clean water and sanitation for those who live in the forgotten corner of the world, primarily in Ethiopia.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

