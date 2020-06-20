You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Kurt Younghouse, Lutheran School Association athletic director
Kurt Younghouse headshot
Name: Kurt Younghouse

Occupation: Athletic director for the Lutheran School Association

Age: 38

City of residence: Decatur

How long have you been in your job? What led to you taking the position?

I have been the athletic director for seven years at LSA. I was the assistant athletic director for five years before becoming athletic director. It was a natural progression when the position became available. It is a great opportunity to combine two things I am passionate about — my faith in Jesus Christ and athletics. 

You coached several junior high and high school sports teams before taking the position. Do you ever miss coaching or think about going back to it?

Having the opportunity to impact and teach young men and women is something that I cherish. I have taken some years off while being athletic director, but last year I had an opportunity to coach junior varsity boys basketball. It was exciting to coach young men while being alongside legendary coach Tom Saunches.

I also have the opportunity coaching my kids, Monroe, 7, and Theodore, 6, which presents its own fun and challenges.

What about high school sports do you enjoy the most?

Providing student athletes an opportunity to be part of a group. During our COVID hiatus, I think it has shown that God has designed us to be a part of a community. Sports is the ultimate teacher on how to organize and work with others that are different to accomplish a common goal. It is also great to see the hard work and dedication that some student athletes commit to their craft. With LSA being a K-12 building, I have the opportunity to see how athletes grow from their first team they play on until the last team.  

You’ve lived in Decatur for quite some time, but you were born in Tennessee and grew up in North Carolina. How did you end up in Decatur? What aspects of North Carolina do you enjoy the most?

North Carolina has always been the place where I say I am from. However, God has blessed me tremendously here in Decatur. I met my wife here and we now have five children.

I miss the intense Duke University and University of North Carolina rivalry where everyone is on one side or the other. I miss the winters and how close we were to the mountains and the beach. Most importantly, I miss my family.

How are LSA athletics looking for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year? Do you think COVID-19 has affected any teams so far?

COVID has affected our country like we never imagined. I never thought I would see March Madness canceled or an entire season of sports. My heart goes out to all seniors in high school who were competing for a winter state championship that was cut short or to the seniors that missed their entire spring season. Those opportunities are irreplaceable. All schools and all teams, I believe, are missing the opportunity to grow stronger in the summer. The last couple weeks have been wonderful to see student-athletes back in the building. We are looking forward to Stage 2 when we can do sport specific activities. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Related to this story

