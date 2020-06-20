5 questions with ... Kurt Younghouse, Lutheran School Association athletic director

What about high school sports do you enjoy the most?

Providing student athletes an opportunity to be part of a group. During our COVID hiatus, I think it has shown that God has designed us to be a part of a community. Sports is the ultimate teacher on how to organize and work with others that are different to accomplish a common goal. It is also great to see the hard work and dedication that some student athletes commit to their craft. With LSA being a K-12 building, I have the opportunity to see how athletes grow from their first team they play on until the last team.

You’ve lived in Decatur for quite some time, but you were born in Tennessee and grew up in North Carolina. How did you end up in Decatur? What aspects of North Carolina do you enjoy the most?

North Carolina has always been the place where I say I am from. However, God has blessed me tremendously here in Decatur. I met my wife here and we now have five children.

I miss the intense Duke University and University of North Carolina rivalry where everyone is on one side or the other. I miss the winters and how close we were to the mountains and the beach. Most importantly, I miss my family.