5 questions with ... Kyle Karsten, director of development and community relations for the Salvation Army

My job is fundraising and communication with the Decatur community. I arrange and organize our fundraising events during the year and at Christmas. The June National Donut Day, August Golf Outing, and our two as part of our Christmas Campaign — the Julie McClarey Piano Concert in November and our Dinner Gala in December — are our main fundraisers. During Christmas I help organize the Red Kettle locations and bell ringers with individuals, families, businesses, churches and schools. Another fun fundraiser we have in place is our Red Kettle Blend Coffee. This is our partnership with Marquis Beverage, selling our own blend of 1-pound bags of coffee. We do this all year long and love that individuals, businesses and churches are considering this for their coffee of choice. In between the fundraising, I arrange communication with our community through our media partnerships, our own social media platforms -- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram -- and by getting out into the community. I absolutely love doing all of this to help raise funds to help our community when they are in need of assistance.