5 questions with ... Kyle Karsten, director of development and community relations for the Salvation Army
Kyle Karsten headshot
Name: Kyle Karsten

Occupation: Director of development and community relations for the Salvation Army

Age: 50

City of residence: Decatur

Tell us about The Salvation Army and the work you do.

My job is fundraising and communication with the Decatur community. I arrange and organize our fundraising events during the year and at Christmas. The June National Donut Day, August Golf Outing, and our two as part of our Christmas Campaign — the Julie McClarey Piano Concert in November and our Dinner Gala in December — are our main fundraisers. During Christmas I help organize the Red Kettle locations and bell ringers with individuals, families, businesses, churches and schools. Another fun fundraiser we have in place is our Red Kettle Blend Coffee. This is our partnership with Marquis Beverage, selling our own blend of 1-pound bags of coffee. We do this all year long and love that individuals, businesses and churches are considering this for their coffee of choice. In between the fundraising, I arrange communication with our community through our media partnerships, our own social media platforms -- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram -- and by getting out into the community. I absolutely love doing all of this to help raise funds to help our community when they are in need of assistance.

How is your organization working to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Most of our assistance programs have remained in regular operation, but like everyone, we have had to find some new ways to safely and effectively operate during this pandemic. Providing the assistance with food from our food pantry, shelter for men, and other support/emergency assistance for things like prescriptions, rent or utilities, are ways we have always helped our community. These programs are even more important now as people are feeling the changes that are being brought on due to COVID-19. We remain committed to doing the most good, the most often for the most vulnerable.

What help does your organization need from the public?

Monetary donations are the most useful. We can use the funds to keep our programs operating and to meet additional expenses that have come and will come as we operate through the COVID-19 pandemic. People ask about donations, but given all that is going on in our community, state and world, physical donations are not the most helpful right now. Monetary donations allow us to purchase what we need when we need it. Contacting us to make a donation now to go with our golf outing coming up in August will give us a chance to match the donation dollar for dollar up to $25,000 but use the dollars to help immediately.

How is the pandemic affecting your fundraising?

Not being able to be out in the community means that electronic communication and mail appeal donations are really important. The unknown in the months ahead is the biggest concern with our fundraising. We know that some of our event sponsors are being affected by this pandemic and may not be in the position to make donations to our upcoming events – events that we are planning for but are not 100% sure if we will get to have them. We are thankful that we have a community that understands and believes in what we do and is able to help continue to support the efforts here at The Salvation Army.

What do you most love about the Decatur community?

It is the closeness and interaction that is created in relationships that I love the most. I love going around in our community and always seeing someone we know. I love the generosity and caring spirits that are a part of so many in this community. I love local. I love Decatur!! We had all of this in place before COVID-19 and we have it going on even now and will see it in an even more amazing way on the other side of this pandemic.

