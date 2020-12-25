5 questions with ... Laurie Brown, executive director of Hickory Point Christian Village

Name: Laurie Brown

Occupation: Executive director of Hickory Point Christian Village

Age: 51

City of residence: Decatur

What led you to your current position at Hickory Point Christian Village?

I have been with Christian Horizons, our parent company, since about 2007 in various positions. In 2013 I was asked to come to Hickory Point from another community to assist in the opening of our skilled/rehab community. I have been the executive director at this community since pretty much since that time.

What do you enjoy most about your career? I love working with residents, families and all of our associates. I love being able to be a part of a community that is dedicated to quality and wants to provide excellent care. I feel as if God has directed my career and honestly feel as if I have never had to work a day. I have been allowed to be there for my family, as well as, take care of the community. It truly is a lifestyle of love and not a job.