5 questions with ... Lindsay Storm, owner of Bushel and Peck Wildflowers

There are so many rewarding things about this business, that it is really hard to choose! We are so fortunate to be surrounded by nature, watching things grow and change and bloom daily. There’s always something new to be excited about, and we get to share this innocent child-like joy with so many. If I had to nail it down to my favorite thing, it would definitely be the human connection. So often when someone sees or smells one of our homegrown bouquets with a particular flower or fragrance, they are instantly taken back to a memory, such as spending time with a loved one that grew them, and you can just see that moment of love and gratitude in their eyes. Those stories and moments are what keep us going and makes all blood, sweat, and tears that go into our flowers totally worth it.