5 questions with ... Lindsay Storm, owner of Bushel and Peck Wildflowers
5 questions with ... Lindsay Storm, owner of Bushel and Peck Wildflowers

Name: Lindsay Storm

Occupation: Owner of Bushel and Peck Wildflowers

Age: 37

Village of residence: Mount Zion

How did you come to be the owner of your own flower farm?

As a child, I always loved gardening with my grandmother, so when we bought our first home, Jared and I loved filling the yard with flowers. We decided one winter to buy a grow light and try our hand at growing our own plants from seed. We caught the gardening bug and decided to share our hobby with the community at our local farmer’s market. At our first market, I was carrying an armful of little mason jars with fresh cut peonies from the car to our booth, and before I made it there, several people stopped me and bought every last one, right there in the parking lot. That’s when I knew we were on to something very special.

How long have you and your husband, Jared, owned Bushel and Peck Wildflowers and how do you continue to maintain business in Decatur?  

This is our sixth year farming. We made it a priority to grow slowly and steadily because farming with two people is hard work! We have tried to scale each year to meet demand, growing initially from our 3/4-acre home garden. This year we were lucky enough to sell our home and move to my grandpa's, which has given us triple the growing space. Our community has shown us that locally grown flowers are important to them, and we have just been completely blown away by the support! We are doing our best to get as many of our blooms out into the world as possible! 

What are the services you provide? Do you think there's a unique benefit to locally grown flowers?

Approximately 70% of cut flower sales in the U.S. are imported, with the majority coming from South America. When someone purchases our locally grown blooms, they have the security in knowing that ours were freshly cut within a day, that no chemicals have been sprayed on them, and that they were not shipped in from somewhere creating gas emissions that are harmful to the environment. Because they are grown right here in town, we are able to offer specialty varieties that don’t ship well that aren’t found in the grocery stores. We have a booth at Central Park farmers market on Saturdays, a la carte and full-service wedding packages, flowers for events, special orders, wholesale to our local florists, and (everyone’s favorite) a weekly flower subscription that features our locally-grown blooms delivered to your door.

Are there any special techniques you use when planting and growing flowers that yield the best results? 

We use organic practices when growing our flowers.  It’s a little bit trickier and takes quite a bit more time and effort, but we’ve found that most diseases and pests can be prevented on the front end by taking extra steps to amend our soil, along with crop rotation. Healthy soil, along with our dripline irrigation which saves water and delivers it to the roots of the plants right where they need it most, have been key to creating the robust, healthy flowers we sell to our customers.

What are some rewarding parts of being a farmer-florist?

There are so many rewarding things about this business, that it is really hard to choose! We are so fortunate to be surrounded by nature, watching things grow and change and bloom daily. There’s always something new to be excited about, and we get to share this innocent child-like joy with so many. If I had to nail it down to my favorite thing, it would definitely be the human connection. So often when someone sees or smells one of our homegrown bouquets with a particular flower or fragrance, they are instantly taken back to a memory, such as spending time with a loved one that grew them, and you can just see that moment of love and gratitude in their eyes.  Those stories and moments are what keep us going and makes all blood, sweat, and tears that go into our flowers totally worth it. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

