5 questions with ... Lynn Burdick, faculty development coordinator at the University of Illinois

Name: Lynn Burdick

Occupation: Faculty development coordinator at the University of Illinois

Age: 60

City of residence: Decatur

What are your duties as the faculty development coordinator at the University of Illinois?

I have several roles in the College of Education. My main duties are in the elementary education teacher preparation program. I help prepare students to become teachers. That involves making sure our program meets state requirements for licensure, helping faculty and students integrate technology into teaching and learning, and helping students navigate the edTPA, the state performance assessment for licensure. During some semesters I get to teach courses, which I love. We always joke that my job description is essentially, "other duties, as assigned."

As you commute to work every day from your home in Decatur, do you have any secrets to share about how to get through the long car rides?