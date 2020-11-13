5 questions with ... Nicky Besser, executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn

I started on September 1, so the staff, led by Cindy Jackson and Ben Frazier and our board President Mary Garrison were really the heroes behind-the-scenes that adapted us from a fully dine-in to a fully carry-out model. We also got generous support from the Howard G. Buffet Foundation and United Way to cover the cost of things like to-go boxes and silverware. Another complication is that many of our volunteers are in a higher risk category due to age or underlying conditions, so our staff and other volunteers have really had to step up and keep the lunches coming. We haven't missed a single lunch and are safely welcoming back volunteers of all ages. Although we had returned to socially-distanced dining in, we are now back to sending all our 150-300 daily meals out the door and are confident that other community partners who run indoor programs that are still able to stay open will support us in receiving meals delivered for people during cold winter months.