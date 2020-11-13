 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 questions with ... Nicky Besser, executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn
0 comments
alert top story
5 questions with ... Nicky Besser, executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn

5 questions with ... Nicky Besser, executive director of the Good Samaritan Inn

{{featured_button_text}}
Nicky Besser 5 questions
PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Nicky Besser

Occupation: Executive director of Good Samaritan Inn

Age: 37

City of residence: Decatur

What is the mission of the Good Samaritan Inn?

The Mission of The Good Samaritan Inn is to create opportunities with the support of our community toward improving people's lives through our Noon Meal, Mercy Gardens, and Job Training programs.

Why did you decide to pursue the executive director position?

It's extremely important to me that what I do is helping to bring about a more peaceful, just world. Every change in career I've made has been because I didn't feel I could make a big enough impact in that position. I grew up here in Decatur, and after spending many years volunteering and then living and working across the U.S., it's been refreshing to return to my local friends and family and to be able to make a tangible impact on people's lives every day. I'm excited to get my kids involved with the many awesome programs for kids here once things return to normal and to play in all the beautiful parks. I also really missed having daily access to Krekels, La Gondola, Del's popcorn, and Donnie's Pizza.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

How has COVID-19 affected operations at Good Samaritan and how have administration and staff adapted?

I started on September 1, so the staff, led by Cindy Jackson and Ben Frazier and our board President Mary Garrison were really the heroes behind-the-scenes that adapted us from a fully dine-in to a fully carry-out model. We also got generous support from the Howard G. Buffet Foundation and United Way to cover the cost of things like to-go boxes and silverware. Another complication is that many of our volunteers are in a higher risk category due to age or underlying conditions, so our staff and other volunteers have really had to step up and keep the lunches coming. We haven't missed a single lunch and are safely welcoming back volunteers of all ages. Although we had returned to socially-distanced dining in, we are now back to sending all our 150-300 daily meals out the door and are confident that other community partners who run indoor programs that are still able to stay open will support us in receiving meals delivered for people during cold winter months.

One of your major fundraisers is coming up. Tell us about that.

Our Empty Chili Bowl fundraiser has also been adapted to COVID and is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Orders can be placed online at GoodSamaritanInn.org or people can text CHILIBOWL to 4-4321 for a quick link to the ordering page, and we also accept donations and have sponsorships available as well. We are serving a delicious Southwest Braised Turkey and White Bean Chili, Steve's Veggie Delight Chili, Mac 'N Cheese, cornbread, and cookies. You also have the option to add-on a beautiful, handmade artisan bowl and or a Good Samaritan Inn-branded mask. Dinner orders can be purchased through the end of the event online at www.GoodSamaritanInn.org, in-person, or by calling the Inn at 217-429-1455 and picked up between 4:30-7 pm. The bowls and masks are flying off the shelves, so if you want one I would recommend ordering ASAP.

How can people get involved with Good Samaritan, either through volunteering or financially?

Donations can be made on our website www.GoodSamaritanInn.org or you can text GSI to 4-4321 for a link to the donation page. We also accept mailed or dropped-off monetary or in-kind donations at 920 N. Union St. Decatur, IL 62526. We need both new and not-yet-returned volunteers as they are comfortable, so please call 217-429-1455 to get back on our schedule. In the spring we also have great opportunities to get involved with our Mercy Gardens program for those that like to work outside. We need both special-project and regular, weekly or monthly volunteers during our peak garden season starting in April.

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why Thanksgiving turkeys will be smaller this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News