5 questions with ... Paige Roach, manager of Penelope Boutique
Paige Roach 5 questions photo
PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Paige Roach

Occupation: Manager of Penelope Boutique, 135 E, Prairie Ave., in Decatur 

Age: 30

City of residenceMoweaqua

How did Penelope Boutique start and come to be where it is now?

My grandparents owned their own shoe stores in Southern Illinois for their career, and my mom started Embroidered Expressions in 2003. Growing up in that family-retail setting, I always knew I wanted to run a boutique someday. I started working alongside my mom at Embroidered Expressions and within a few years, we knew we wanted to start the boutique and here we are.

What is the appeal of taking pictures of your store’s clothing in Decatur spots?

When we started taking pictures of our merchandise for our website and social media, I got bored quickly with the standard same old backgrounds. We love taking pictures all over town, because it keeps it fun, fresh, and customers and other business owners love seeing our pictures with other familiar Decatur backgrounds.

How do you keep your selections fresh? How do you come up with new ideas?

We get new product almost daily, and we keep our merchandise and photos of our merchandise new on a weekly basis, so that every time our customers walk in the store, it’s practically a new store. Sometimes when merchandise sells out, we will reorder, but likely, we are moving on to new styles. We want our customers to know they are walking out with unique pieces that not many other people in the area have.

Coming up with new ideas: I am creative and I constantly have new ideas rolling around in my head. The brainstorming never stops, just to make sure we are staying unique and keeping our customers happy and entertained.

What kinds of products are offered at Penelope Boutique? What can customers expect for the fall season?

At Penelope Boutique, we offer boutique fashions at an affordable price for women of all shapes and sizes!

Fall is our absolute favorite! We just flipped the entire store to a fall look last week. Cardigans, sweaters, boots, all things warm and soft. Fall is also the kick-start to the holiday season, which we also love! The decorating, the events, the weather — It’s a fun few months, and we have high hopes that COVID won’t ruin that fun.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

