5 questions with ... Paige Roach, manager of Penelope Boutique

We get new product almost daily, and we keep our merchandise and photos of our merchandise new on a weekly basis, so that every time our customers walk in the store, it’s practically a new store. Sometimes when merchandise sells out, we will reorder, but likely, we are moving on to new styles. We want our customers to know they are walking out with unique pieces that not many other people in the area have.

Coming up with new ideas: I am creative and I constantly have new ideas rolling around in my head. The brainstorming never stops, just to make sure we are staying unique and keeping our customers happy and entertained.

What kinds of products are offered at Penelope Boutique? What can customers expect for the fall season?

At Penelope Boutique, we offer boutique fashions at an affordable price for women of all shapes and sizes!

Fall is our absolute favorite! We just flipped the entire store to a fall look last week. Cardigans, sweaters, boots, all things warm and soft. Fall is also the kick-start to the holiday season, which we also love! The decorating, the events, the weather — It’s a fun few months, and we have high hopes that COVID won’t ruin that fun.