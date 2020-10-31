 Skip to main content
5 questions with Rachel Moran, director of development, Macon Resources, Inc.
editor's pick
Rachel-Moran

Moran

Name: Rachel Moran

Age: 27

Occupation: Director of development, Macon Resources, Inc.

Town of residence: Decatur

What aspects of Macon Resources do you oversee as director of development?

As Director of Development I am in charge of MRI's fundraising efforts, social media, marketing and communication with the Decatur community. I organize and plan our two yearly fundraisers, Overcome Obstacles, which is in April, and the Charity Golf Outing, which is in September. Throughout the year I also apply for several local and national grants, which has been a great source of funding that has allowed us to grow our programming and provide even better services to those we serve with developmental disabilities in our community. In addition to fundraising, I am in constant communication with the community about what we are doing at MRI by sharing impactful stories on our social media, our partnership with WAND, and being an active member of the community through the Decatur Rotary Club and serving on various boards. The people we serve inspire me every single day and I love having the opportunity to share with the Decatur community the many abilities of individuals with developmental disabilities.

What are a few unique things you like to tell people about MRI?

Many people don't know that MRI has made all the license plates for the state of Illinois since 1983. It's a great partnership that has provided jobs to people in the community with and without disabilities as well as much needed funding for our programs and services. People are also always very surprised when I tell them that we have 280 staff members. Between the staff needed to staff our 10 group homes 24 hours a day, administration staff, license plates staff, staff to run our many programs and services, as well as staff for our janitorial department and bench area, it truly takes a village.

How have you continued to provide support and services amid COVID-19?

We have had to get creative and modify our programming since those we serve are unable to be in the building every single day. Thanks to local funding we have been able to purchase needed technology to continue offering programming virtually for those we serve such as: providing virtual counseling sessions, teaching classes like cooking, exercise and art, and using Zoom to communicate with friends, family and staff. For those we serve who live independently, we have focused on education on how and when to wear a mask, how to order their groceries online, and other life skills to keep them as safe and healthy as possible. Making sure those we serve know that we have not forgotten about them has been so important to our staff, so we have done fun activities like sending out a weekly newsletter with activities and pictures of everyone, creating a commercial to tell those we serve we miss them, and doing frequent parades to our group homes to tell everyone hello. They absolutely love it.

How does administration and staff prepare for seasonal programs? Are there any you're currently working to have ready soon?

We have a very unique process for how we create our programs and we are always evaluating them to make sure they are on topics that those we serve want to learn about. In fact, many of our current programs are programs that our persons served have requested. We have a very popular fine arts program, where persons served are learning how to create pottery and paint, learn how to use different musical instruments, and we partner with Millikin University every year in our theatre program. We also have a health and fitness program where we use our outdoor activity center, Meaningful Meadows, for walking and playing basketball, and a gym with different adaptive exercise equipment. In addition to those programs, we also offer a Community Employment program and CAPS, where we volunteer in the community at organizations like Salvation Army and Northeast Community Fund. Something new we are currently working on is a STEM program!

In what ways does MRI make a difference in the lives of its clients?

I've been at MRI for a little over two years now and every single day get to witness how special this place is and the real impact we have on those we serve. Watching them grow and achieve their goals is one of my favorite parts of working here. We had a person serve who was once extremely shy grow into a person who now speaks at community events, we have someone who is non-verbal learning to speak using a communication device, and someone who has always wanted to work in the community get a job and gain independence. Whatever the goals are of those we serve, our staff works to give them the resources they need to achieve those goals. I love that my job is sharing these types of stories with the community, because I get to witness the impact every single day.


Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

