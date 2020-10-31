5 questions with Rachel Moran, director of development, Macon Resources, Inc.

Many people don't know that MRI has made all the license plates for the state of Illinois since 1983. It's a great partnership that has provided jobs to people in the community with and without disabilities as well as much needed funding for our programs and services. People are also always very surprised when I tell them that we have 280 staff members. Between the staff needed to staff our 10 group homes 24 hours a day, administration staff, license plates staff, staff to run our many programs and services, as well as staff for our janitorial department and bench area, it truly takes a village.

We have had to get creative and modify our programming since those we serve are unable to be in the building every single day. Thanks to local funding we have been able to purchase needed technology to continue offering programming virtually for those we serve such as: providing virtual counseling sessions, teaching classes like cooking, exercise and art, and using Zoom to communicate with friends, family and staff. For those we serve who live independently, we have focused on education on how and when to wear a mask, how to order their groceries online, and other life skills to keep them as safe and healthy as possible. Making sure those we serve know that we have not forgotten about them has been so important to our staff, so we have done fun activities like sending out a weekly newsletter with activities and pictures of everyone, creating a commercial to tell those we serve we miss them, and doing frequent parades to our group homes to tell everyone hello. They absolutely love it.