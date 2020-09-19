 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Robert Grindy, English professor at Richland Community College
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Robert Grindy, English professor at Richland

5 questions with ... Robert Grindy, English professor at Richland Community College

Robert Grindy head shot

Robert Grindy

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Robert Grindy

Occupation: English professor, Richland Community College

City of residence: Decatur

Out of the several classes you teach at Richland, which is your favorite to teach? Why?

Probably the creative writing classes because the students who sign up are usually excited and eager to write, which makes it very enjoyable. And the stuff they come up with is fresh, engaging, a pleasure to read and help with. It’s a class that keeps me feeling young!

How much work did it take to become a published writer? How many of your works have been published and what's your preferred genre and/or style?

I’ve published short stories, essays, poems and articles in various literary magazines and local journals since the early '90s, and my novel "Iced" was published in 2018. Fiction writing is what I like best, stories and novels in a realistic vein, though usually with some humor along the way. It took four years of college as an English major and three years getting an MFA in fiction to get to a point where I thought my stuff was worth reading, and then continuous hard work since then, just a lot of writing and reading. My novel took about 10 years from first draft to book-in-hand, and I can’t even count the number of drafts.

Did you always see yourself becoming a professor? What career would you choose if you weren't able to teach?

I’ve always wanted to be a writer, and my fantasy was to become a professional novelist living off my best-selling works. I knew early on in my academic career how unlikely that was to happen and that teaching was the best way to make a living and still have a chance to write. But beyond the practical reasons, I found that sharing my love for writing and literature was enormously rewarding in its own way. So the teaching and writing have always gone hand in hand, one feeding the other.

How do you come up with story ideas? What are some common strategies you utilize when writing?

Stories for me usually start with an interplay of people, place, and conflict —how people are shaped by their places, and how those places create conflict. I usually draw from something I’ve experienced or observed, and then I let my imagination run to what-ifs and new possibilities. For instance, the protagonist of my novel has a job much like mine in a town much like Decatur, and I borrow a huge amount from my experiences teaching and living here, but that guy is not me, and the town is not Decatur — they are products of my imagination.

You were raised in Northern California, graduated from California State University, Chico, and ended up teaching in the Midwest. Do you ever consider returning to the west coast?

I met my wife, who is from Massachusetts, in graduate school at Indiana University. We came to Decatur in 1990 with a young baby, figuring we’d stay a few years and move either east or west. But we ended up making a home here with good jobs, good friends, good schools for our kids, an easy-going, affordable Midwestern life that was too hard to give up. We still might end up east or west some day, but for all its faults, Decatur is our home, a part of who we are.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

