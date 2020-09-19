5 questions with ... Robert Grindy, English professor at Richland Community College

Did you always see yourself becoming a professor? What career would you choose if you weren't able to teach?

I’ve always wanted to be a writer, and my fantasy was to become a professional novelist living off my best-selling works. I knew early on in my academic career how unlikely that was to happen and that teaching was the best way to make a living and still have a chance to write. But beyond the practical reasons, I found that sharing my love for writing and literature was enormously rewarding in its own way. So the teaching and writing have always gone hand in hand, one feeding the other.

How do you come up with story ideas? What are some common strategies you utilize when writing?

Stories for me usually start with an interplay of people, place, and conflict —how people are shaped by their places, and how those places create conflict. I usually draw from something I’ve experienced or observed, and then I let my imagination run to what-ifs and new possibilities. For instance, the protagonist of my novel has a job much like mine in a town much like Decatur, and I borrow a huge amount from my experiences teaching and living here, but that guy is not me, and the town is not Decatur — they are products of my imagination.