5 questions with ... Robert Palmer, owner of Brooktree Studios
Robert Palmer 5 questions
Name: Robert Palmer

Age: 27

Occupation: Owner of Brooktree Studios

City of residence: Decatur

What made you want to start your own photography business?

I’ve always had a passion for photography. Ever since I was a child I’ve had a camera in my hands, it just made sense for me to eventually incorporate that love into a career. I worked in retail sales both as a sales representative and a manager but didn’t feel any sort of passion for the job. When I realized that I could take my sales and customer service skills, and combine them with my love for photography I had to give it a shot!

How has your business grown since you started?

I started Brooktree Studios in early 2018, and every year since then we have had amazing growth. In 2020 I was able to hire on two additional photographers/videographers to help serve couples in Illinois and around the country. As a business grows, so does the amount of work to keep it running. I am wearing many hats and have learned so much about marketing, fiscal responsibility, and licensing that ensures Brooktree Studios is a legal and profitable business. 

Why did you get interested in photography?

For me, photography is a way to remember the past as it happened. My Aphantasia makes it impossible for me to conjure up a mental image, so I use photography to fill that void. If I take a photo of a person or event I can always look at that image to jump start my memory. That is why I chose to specialize in wedding photography. I want my couples to be able to sit down 50 years from now and enjoy looking through their album, reliving those memories as they happened! 

Do you have any preferred methods, film or type of camera?

I am what they call a "hybrid shooter." I enjoy using both film and digital cameras to capture photos. For digital I use the Canon EOS R5 and R6, paired with my trusty 28-70mm f2 and 70-200mm f2.8. While my favorite film camera is the Pentax 67ii with the legendary 105mm f2.4. I develop and scan all of my own film, and even have my own darkroom with an enlarger where I make my own black and white prints.

A COVID-19 restrictions have become less strict, does that open up any more opportunities for business?

I have been very fortunate to have not lost much business due to COVID restrictions. My couples were able to downsize, or postpone their wedding days to follow the CDC guidelines. I am extremely excited for the vaccine to being widely distributed and hopefully that will allow these families to gather in large numbers and celebrate together again soon, but most importantly safely 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

