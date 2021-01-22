5 questions with ... Robert Palmer, owner of Brooktree Studios

Why did you get interested in photography?

For me, photography is a way to remember the past as it happened. My Aphantasia makes it impossible for me to conjure up a mental image, so I use photography to fill that void. If I take a photo of a person or event I can always look at that image to jump start my memory. That is why I chose to specialize in wedding photography. I want my couples to be able to sit down 50 years from now and enjoy looking through their album, reliving those memories as they happened!

Do you have any preferred methods, film or type of camera?

I am what they call a "hybrid shooter." I enjoy using both film and digital cameras to capture photos. For digital I use the Canon EOS R5 and R6, paired with my trusty 28-70mm f2 and 70-200mm f2.8. While my favorite film camera is the Pentax 67ii with the legendary 105mm f2.4. I develop and scan all of my own film, and even have my own darkroom with an enlarger where I make my own black and white prints.

A COVID-19 restrictions have become less strict, does that open up any more opportunities for business?